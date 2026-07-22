Public Invited to Discuss High-Priority Unfunded Transportation Needs

MoDOT and Planning Partners to Determine Potential Future Work in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is inviting the public to join the discussion on high-priority unfunded transportation needs at upcoming meetings across the state.

MoDOT, working with its regional planning partners, has outlined a draft High-Priority Unfunded Needs listing, which identifies $1.3 billion in annual unfunded transportation needs for the system. The list was created to guide the development of needs into funded projects as state and federal transportation funds become available in future years.

The public is invited to review the list and provide feedback on the order of priorities and additional needs that could be funded in the future. A meeting to discuss the draft High-Priority Unfunded Needs list for the St. Louis region will be held Aug. 12 from 4-6 p.m. at the Kirkwood Public Library, 140 E. Jefferson Ave., Kirkwood MO, 63122. The presentation materials and a comment form are also available online at: https://www.modot.org/high-priority-unfunded-needs-public-meetings.

MoDOT staff worked with regional planning partners throughout the state to develop a list of $4.7 billion of high priority unfunded road and bridge needs, divided into three tiers. Tier one includes $541 million of needs that could be accomplished in the time of the current five-year Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) as federal and state funding is available. These needs have more refined estimates. Tier two outlines $2 billion of needs and includes those beyond the current STIP timeframe with broader estimates. Tier three includes $2.1 billion of needs, also beyond the current STIP timeframe with broader estimates. In addition, the list identifies $1 billion in multimodal needs. This year’s list also identifies $1.1 billion in statewide maintenance and operations needs. Working in conjunction with statewide planning partners, MoDOT has moved 20 needs worth $186 million from the unfunded needs list to the FY 2027-2031 STIP, which was finalized in July.

MoDOT’s High-Priority Unfunded Needs Dashboard allows users to filter and see the needs broken down by tier, district, legislative district or county. The dashboard is available on MoDOT external website.

The draft document and comment forms will be available online through Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, at https://www.modot.org/unfundedneeds. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org. To receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.

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