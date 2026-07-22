Sullivan County resurfacing project on Routes E, PP and W delayed to Aug. 3

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with W.L. Miller Company, to resurface Sullivan County Routes E, PP and W. The project was scheduled to begin Monday, July 27, but has been delayed until Aug. 3 due to contractor schedule changes. The project is expected to be completed in late August 2026.

Traffic Impacts: During paving, the roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers and pilot cars. Motorists should expect delays. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. To stay up to date with project progress and traffic impacts, visit the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/ or read the Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, published each Friday by visiting News | Missouri Department of Transportation or by signing up for email updates at MoDOT E-Updates.

In 2025, Gov. Mike Kehoe signed the fiscal year 2026 budget, continuing the trend of the state’s investment in low volume roads with a $20 million General Revenue allocation to the effort. MoDOT identified an additional 439 lane miles of such roads in poor condition to address with the dedicated funding via bundled and contracted projects., including the ones listed above. For more information on the Governor’s Rural Roads Program, visit Governor's Rural Roads Program | Missouri Department of Transportation (modot.org).

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

When visiting modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or by visiting https://www.modot.org/northwest.

Facebook | X | Instagram

Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

###