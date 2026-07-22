Route 76 in Douglas County Reduced for Bridge Maintenance

SIKESTON—Route 76 in Douglas County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance.

This section of roadway is located from Route 181 North to County Road 76-01.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Aug. 3 through Thursday, Aug. 6 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

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