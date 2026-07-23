Improvements on Route 60 in Barry & Lawrence Counties Focus of Public Meetings Starting July 28

Aurora – The public is invited to participate in public meetings, either in-person or virtually (online), starting Tuesday, July 28, to learn more about plans to make intersection improvements along U.S. Route 60 in Barry and Lawrence counties, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The virtual (online) meeting will be available for two weeks from Monday, July 28, until Tuesday, August 11, and can be accessed at www.modot.org/southwest.

The in-person meeting will be held 4:30-6 p.m., Tuesday, August 4 at the Aurora Recreation Center, 126 W. Hadley St., in Aurora.

Beginning in the spring of 2027, contractor crews resurface Route 60 between Missouri Route 37 in Monett and Missouri Route 14 in Marionville. In addition, the contractor will make intersection improvements at these eight (8) locations along Route 60 in Barry and Lawrence counties:

In Barry County Roundabout at County Road 1100 east of Monett

In Lawrence County Turn lanes at County Road 1160 (Verona) Turn lanes at Country Road 1180 (Carnation Ave., Aurora) Turn lanes at Country Road 1200 (Wolfe Rd., Aurora) Turn lanes at County Road 1235 (Central Ave., Marionville) Turn lanes at County Road 2000 (Business 60, east of Monett) Turn lanes at County Road 2210 (Aurora)



As part of the resurfacing of Route 60, the contractor will install permanent striping, rumble strips and guardrail in places.

The estimated cost of the project is $14.2 million.

We are committed to providing equal access to this event for all participants. Access for people with disabilities is available. If you need a reasonable accommodation or assistance in another language, please contact Southwest District Customer Service at swcr@modot.mo.gov or 417-895-7600.

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

Follow MoDOT's Southwest District: Facebook | X | Instagram |YouTube

Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down