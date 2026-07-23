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Route 80 in New Madrid County Reduced for Bridge Maintenance

SIKESTON—Route 80 in New Madrid County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance.   

This section of roadway is located from Route V to Outer 55 Road near Matthews, Missouri. 

Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, July 28 and Wednesday, July 29 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. 

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area 

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast. 

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Route 80 in New Madrid County Reduced for Bridge Maintenance

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