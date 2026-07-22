Adventure awaits at Missouri state parks

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 22, 2026 – Plan your next adventure at a Missouri state park or historic site.

Saturday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. – Guided Bison Saunter at Prairie State Park.

Has the heat got you down? The bison don’t mind. They have shed much of their fur and are able to handle the high temperatures. Participants should be prepared for a 2-mile saunter over uneven terrain and are encouraged to bring water, snacks, sunscreen, insect repellent and binoculars and wear sturdy shoes and a hat. August weather can be unpredictable and windy; please dress accordingly. This event is free and open to the public. However, registration is required, and there is a limit of 30 participants. To register, call the park office at 417-843-6711. Prairie State Park is located at 128 NW 150th Lane in Mindenmines.



Has the heat got you down? The bison don’t mind. They have shed much of their fur and are able to handle the high temperatures. Participants should be prepared for a 2-mile saunter over uneven terrain and are encouraged to bring water, snacks, sunscreen, insect repellent and binoculars and wear sturdy shoes and a hat. August weather can be unpredictable and windy; please dress accordingly. This event is free and open to the public. However, registration is required, and there is a limit of 30 participants. To register, call the park office at 417-843-6711. Prairie State Park is located at 128 NW 150th Lane in Mindenmines. Saturday, Aug. 1, at 1 p.m. – Nature Bingo at Prairie State Park.

Do you like learning about nature and having fun? Then join the team at Prairie State Park for nature bingo! Instead of “bingo,” this game uses “nature,” and instead of calling out letters and numbers, the caller will give a fact about an animal, plant or fungus. Participants can guess what is being described; when someone fills a column or row with correct guesses, that person wins a prize. Meet at the Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center at 128 NW 150th Lane in Mindenmines.



Do you like learning about nature and having fun? Then join the team at Prairie State Park for nature bingo! Instead of “bingo,” this game uses “nature,” and instead of calling out letters and numbers, the caller will give a fact about an animal, plant or fungus. Participants can guess what is being described; when someone fills a column or row with correct guesses, that person wins a prize. Meet at the Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center at 128 NW 150th Lane in Mindenmines. Saturday, Aug. 15, at 2 p.m. – A Tree’s Life at Bennett Spring State Park.

A tree's entire life story is hidden within its bark. In this free program, we will look beyond the bark, analyzing a tree cross section, or "tree cookie." Participants will learn how to count tree rings and get a better understanding of a tree's life. Meet at the nature center at 26250 Highway 64A outside of Lebanon.



A tree's entire life story is hidden within its bark. In this free program, we will look beyond the bark, analyzing a tree cross section, or "tree cookie." Participants will learn how to count tree rings and get a better understanding of a tree's life. Meet at the nature center at 26250 Highway 64A outside of Lebanon. Saturday, Aug. 22, at 9 a.m. – Learn to Geocache at Stockton State Park.

Maybe you have heard of geocaching, but you don't really know what it is or how to get started. Well, if you enjoy scavenger hunts, walks in the woods or the excitement of finding something cool, this event is for you. A geocaching expert will introduce you to this activity and will help you locate your first geocache. Then, you will have time to find additional geocaches on your own. You will be traversing natural-surface trails and even going off-trail at times. Sturdy shoes and insect repellent are recommended. You will also need to bring a smartphone and download the Geocaching app at geocaching.com. Meet at the East Campground showerhouse at Stockton State Park, 19100 S. Highway 215 in Dadeville.



Maybe you have heard of geocaching, but you don't really know what it is or how to get started. Well, if you enjoy scavenger hunts, walks in the woods or the excitement of finding something cool, this event is for you. Friday, Aug. 28, at 6 p.m. – Public Meeting at Bennett Spring State Park.

The public is invited to a town hall-style meeting for Bennett Spring State Park. Representatives from Missouri State Parks will be on hand to provide information about the park and answer questions. The public is encouraged to share comments and ask questions about the park and its operations. The meeting will take place inside the park’s nature center at 26250 Highway 64A outside of Lebanon.

The primary source of funding for the state park system, is half of the dedicated constitutional tax of one-tenth-of-one-percent Parks, Soils and Water Sales Tax. The tax provides about three-fourths of the division's budget for operation and development of state parks. All additional funding for Missouri's Division of State Parks comes from revenues generated in the state park system and some federal funds.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit Missouri State Parks. The Division of State Parks is part of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.