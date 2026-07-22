GreenLight.ai Appoints Francisco Arambula, CPA, as Controller

The easiest way to manage and pay your independent workforce Enterprise grade contingent workforce management

Finance leader joins GreenLight.ai to support the company's continued global expansion and operational excellence for contingent workforce management.

Our mission has always been to make it simple for enterprises and talent organizations to compliantly engage the world's contingent workforce” — Jason Posel, CEO, GreenLight.ai

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GreenLight.ai, the enterprise-grade platform for contingent workforce compliance Employer of Record (EOR), Agent of Record (AOR), and intelligent worker classification, today announced the appointment of Francisco Arambula, CPA, as Controller.Francisco joins GreenLight.ai with more than 15 years of accounting and finance leadership experience, having held senior finance and controller roles at high-growth technology companies. Throughout his career, he has helped organizations strengthen financial operations, improve reporting, build scalable processes, and support long-term growth. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara.As Controller, Francisco will lead GreenLight.ai's accounting and financial operations while helping strengthen the financial infrastructure that supports the company's continued global expansion. His priorities include strengthening financial reporting, enhancing operational controls, improving scalability, and supporting GreenLight's long-term growth strategy."Our mission has always been to make it simple for enterprises and talent organizations to compliantly engage the world's contingent workforce," said Jason Posel, CEO of GreenLight.ai. "As we continue to grow, we're investing in exceptional people who can help us build a world-class company. Francisco brings the experience, discipline, and leadership to strengthen our financial foundation as we scale."GreenLight.ai continues to invest in its leadership team as demand grows for enterprise-grade contingent workforce infrastructure. The company enables organizations in more than 130 countries to engage and manage employees, contractors, freelancers, and global talent through a single compliance-first platform."Joining GreenLight.ai is an exciting opportunity," said Francisco Arambula, CPA. "The company has built an impressive platform in a rapidly growing market. I'm looking forward to helping strengthen the financial operations that will support the next stage of growth."About GreenLight.aiGreenLight.ai is the enterprise-grade workforce infrastructure platform that enables organizations to compliantly engage, classify, onboard, pay, and manage employees, contractors, freelancers, and contingent workers in more than 130 countries. Combining intelligent worker classification, Employer of Record (EOR), Agent of Record (AOR), and Freelancer Management capabilities, GreenLight.ai helps enterprises and talent organizations reduce risk while scaling globally.

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