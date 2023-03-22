Global EOR GreenLight.ai Hires Aurora Kaiser As Head of Legal
GreenLight.ai hires ex-Upwork legal executive to help shape an industry where $4.2 trillion is spent annually with only increasing regulatory scrutiny.
PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenLight.ai is at the apex of some of the most socially impactful legal issues facing this country. The gig economy and independent workforce are on the rise - and GreenLight is building the infrastructure to help make it easy for companies to navigate this increasingly risky compliance minefield.
With technology designed to power the Future of Work, GreenLight provides contingent workforce management infrastructure to some of the world’s leading brands and the most disruptive talent marketplaces. An estimated $4.2 trillion is spent annually on contract workers, and government agencies globally, with both legislation and enforcement of independent contractor regulations increasing.
“Our clients are enterprise organizations who rely on us for regulatory compliance related to their contingent workforce”, said Jason Posel, CEO, GreenLight.ai. “In Aurora, we have found a legal expert with deep domain experience, who will play a critical role in helping us further our position as the leaders in compliance solutions for global contingent workforce programs”.
"My first positive experience was as a GreenLight customer," exclaimed Aurora when asked what attracted her to GreenLight. She also added: "I love that GreenLight is a technology company first with compliance as its foundation. Enterprise companies have been reliant for too long on legacy solution providers that are trying to overlay technology onto pre-existing processes — or else are technology-first without an ingrained compliance mentality. In either of the other cases, there is not a complete solution for the clients and the talent."
“Misclassification of contractors can have significant legal, financial, tax, reputation, and operational consequences for employers” emphasized Kaiser, “making it critical to properly classify workers according to the applicable laws and regulations.”
Formerly, Kaiser was a trusted advisor at Upwork Inc, a global talent marketplace, for over 7 years, rising to the position of Vice President, Legal, responsible for all compliance, litigation, and employment matters. Prior, she was an associate in the Employment and Labor Group of Morrisson and Foerster for 5 years and holds a law degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law.
As Head of Legal, Aurora will help expand GreenLight’s worker classification and global Employer of Record solutions to more efficiently and compliantly meet clients’ needs and get their contingent workers up and running faster. She will also lead GreenLight’s legal efforts and be responsible for work that provides guidance and insights on global regulation, employment law, security, and privacy laws.
Regarding her outlook on the Future of Work, Aurora comments: "I am hopeful that regulation will be implemented that protects workers in the new world of work, without attempting to canonize the current status quo to the detriment of innovation."
About Greenlight.ai:
GreenLight.ai is the world’s first AI-driven global Employer of Record and worker classification platform automating freelancer and contractor onboarding, payments, billing, and compliance procedures to save time and streamline the process of managing a global, contingent workforce.
