GreenLight.ai & RemoteUkraine: Supporting Displaced Professionals in a Time of Need
Need talent? Here’s how new technology is making it easy for you to hire displaced Ukrainian professionals
Businesses all around the world are supporting this cause by posting their vacancies and hiring talented candidates. These 2 million+ refugees need our support, and they’re ready to work.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Challenging times call for people to come together and provide support in new and innovative ways. At this time, over 2 million Ukrainians refugees have fled the war, and this includes thousands of highly skilled professionals who you can now hire through RemoteUkraine.org.
— Iman Fadaei, Founder of RemoteUkraine
GreenLight.ai is proud to play its part in supporting the millions of displaced Ukrainian refugees by partnering with RemoteUkraine to provide an infrastructure solution that makes it easy to hire, employ, and pay these people no matter where they are. "At the heart of GreenLight.ai’s mission is passion for building technology that creates a positive and conscious impact" said Jason Posel, CEO, GreenLight.ai, "so we jumped at the chance to partner with RemoteUkraine".
RemoteUkraine is a not-for-profit project that functions like a talent marketplace with task or time based work options. It’s free to post jobs, search for candidates, and receive applications. Registered users include developers, marketers, managers, and more. GreenLight fees have been waived and they are operating this initiative without profit.
In a testimonial, Barry, CEO at OpenAssembly, says RemoteUkraine is: “A valuable, innovative and digital way of providing Ukrainian technologists with opportunity in their hour of need, and one which demonstrates the power of the digital talent marketplace.”
The founder of the project is Iman Fadaei, who is powering the platform through his HR tech company TalentPools.io. Iman comments, “Businesses all around the world are supporting this cause by posting their vacancies and hiring talented candidates. These 2 million+ refugees need our support, and they’re ready to work.”
With GreenLight’s Global EOR infrastructure, you can easily hire contract workers and employees through the platform, which will handle the contract, classification, invoices, and payments. Workers hired through the platform will be blown away by how easy GreenLight makes onboarding.
There are two main ways you can get involved in this movement. You can post a job or share with those who are displaced as a result of the conflict in Ukraine and looking for work. These are difficult times for Ukraine, but with the help of platforms like RemoteUkraine, we can try and make a difference.
About GreenLight.ai:
Leading brands and talent marketplaces use GreenLight’s APIs to make it easy to onboard independent workers in 130 plus countries. Our modules include worker classification, onboarding, time management, employer of record, tax management, benefits and payments.
JASON POSEL
GreenLight.ai
+1 9546824803
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn