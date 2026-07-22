Community Invited to Support Stuff-A-Bus School Supply Drive for Local Students

Posted On: July 22, 2026

VoTran and RATP Dev USA, VoTran's operations contractor, are partnering to invite the community to help "Stuff the Bus" with school supplies for local students as part of a back-to-school donation campaign.

The Stuff-A-Bus campaign encourages residents to donate new school supplies that will be loaded onto a VoTran bus and distributed to local schools and community back-to-school events. Donations will help provide students with the supplies they need to start the new school year prepared for success.

The community is invited to participate in a special Stuff-A-Bus event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, from outside the VoTran administrative offices at 950 Big Tree Road in South Daytona. Residents are encouraged to bring friends and family and help fill the bus with school supplies. Outside of the event, donations will also be accepted during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the VoTran administrative office now through Thursday, July 30.

Needed items include backpacks, lunch boxes, notebooks, loose-leaf paper, pencils, pens, crayons, markers, calculators, folders, water bottles and other classroom essentials. Every donation, whether it's a single notebook or a backpack filled with supplies, will help ensure local children have the tools they need to begin the school year ready to learn.

For more information about VoTran and the Stuff-A-Bus campaign, visit votran.org.