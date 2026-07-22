Volusia County Sets New Sea Turtle Nest Record This Morning as the 1,517th Nest is Found

Posted On: July 22, 2026

Volusia County has officially recorded its 1,517th sea turtle nest of 2026, setting a new all-time nesting record and making this year’s season the most successful in the County's history.

The record-breaking nest was documented this morning in Daytona Beach Shores, surpassing the previous countywide record of 1,516 nests established during the 2023 nesting season. With sea turtle nesting season continuing through Oct. 31, additional nests are still expected, meaning the new record will continue to grow in the weeks ahead.

The historic milestone highlights the importance of Volusia County's coastline as critical nesting habitat for threatened and endangered sea turtles. Each year, loggerhead, green, and leatherback sea turtles return to the County's beaches to lay their eggs. The 2026 season has also included multiple nests from the Kemp's ridley sea turtle, the world's rarest and most endangered sea turtle species.

Throughout nesting season, County staff and sea turtle monitoring partners survey Volusia County's beaches each morning to locate, document, mark, monitor, and help protect sea turtle nests while supporting the safe emergence of hatchlings. Their work is complemented by ongoing public education efforts that encourage residents, beachfront property owners, and visitors to help reduce disturbances to nesting turtles and hatchlings.

As hatchlings continue emerging from nests across the county, residents and visitors are encouraged to do their part by observing marked nesting areas, turning off or shielding lights visible from the beach at night, removing beach furniture and equipment each evening, filling in holes, flattening sandcastles, properly disposing of trash, and respecting posted conservation zones.

While the record is a milestone worth celebrating, it also serves as a reminder that nesting season is still underway. Continued stewardship of Volusia County's beaches will help give nesting turtles and thousands of hatchlings the best possible chance for success throughout the remainder of the season.

The public can stay updated on sea turtle nesting activity throughout the season by visiting www.volusiaseaturtles.org.