Volusia County to Launch Florida’s First County-Operated Domestic Violence Offender Database

Posted On: July 23, 2026

The Volusia County Council approved the creation of what will become Florida's first local government-operated Domestic Violence Offender Database during its July 21 meeting. This online resource will make existing public record information about individuals convicted of qualifying domestic violence offenses in Volusia County easier for residents to access and search.

While records of qualifying convictions are available through the Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit Court's public records system, the new database will consolidate that information into a single, searchable resource designed to help residents more easily locate relevant records and make informed, safety-conscious decisions. The database will frequently synchronize with the Clerk's case management system, allowing newly qualifying convictions to be added and ensuring residents have access to current public record information through an easy-to-use, searchable database.

The database will include individuals convicted of qualifying domestic violence or dating violence offenses in Volusia County within recent years. Information displayed will include the offender's full legal name, date of birth, most recent qualifying booking photo, applicable case numbers, references to the applicable Florida statutes, and offense dates.

County staff will begin working in partnership with the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office to develop the database. Once it goes live, residents will be able to access and search the database on the County's website at www.volusia.gov, providing a centralized location for qualifying records.

Additional details, including the database's anticipated launch date, will be announced as development progresses.