Transform386 Helps Volusia County’s Veteran of the Year Rebuild Home After Hurricane Damage

Posted On: July 24, 2026

Volusia County welcomed home its inaugural Veteran of the Year today as retired U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Pierre Louis received the keys to his newly reconstructed home through the County’s Transform386 Homeowner Recovery Program following hurricane damage.

County leaders, family members, friends, community partners, and supporters gathered to celebrate Louis' return home after Hurricane Ian severely damaged his residence, making reconstruction necessary. The ceremony marked the completion of his home and another important milestone in his recovery from one of Florida's most destructive storms.

The home was rebuilt through the Transform386 Homeowner Recovery Program, which is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery program. Transform386 provides eligible homeowners impacted by Hurricane Ian with assistance through rehabilitation, reconstruction, replacement, and other housing recovery options.

Louis served more than 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps as a pilot and maintenance officer before continuing his commitment to public service through volunteer leadership, mentoring and helping fellow veterans navigate U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs benefits. In recognition of his lifelong dedication to others, Volusia County named him its inaugural Veteran of the Year in 2026.

His return home highlights the mission of the Transform386 Homeowner Recovery Program: helping eligible homeowners rebuild, recover, and return home after sustaining significant damage from the storm. Since the program launched, Transform386 has completed more than 300 homeowner recovery projects and is actively working on hundreds more throughout Volusia County, helping families restore their homes and move forward.

Residents interested in learning more about the Transform386 Homeowner Recovery Program can visit www.transform386.org or call 386-943-7029.