Multi-county resurfacing projects scheduled to begin July 23

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.– The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. to resurface 10 routes in six counties beginning Thursday, July 23.

The tentative resurfacing schedule is as follows:

Chariton County Route F – July 23-Aug. 7

Chariton County Route UU – July 10-Aug.10

Carroll & Chariton counties Route M – July 31-Aug.19

Carroll County Route WW – Aug.19-25

Caldwell County Route K – Aug.13-27

Linn & Livingston counties Route B – August 20-Sept. 2

Grundy County Route WW – Aug. 26-Sept. 4

Grundy & Livingston counties Route W – Aug. 31-Sept. 11

Caldwell County Route U – Sept. 2-16

Caldwell County Route B – Sept.9-18

Traffic Impacts: During paving, Route W will be narrowed to one lane. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. All other routes will be closed during paving. Motorists should seek an alternate route.

All work is scheduled to be completed by October 2026.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. To stay up to date with project progress and traffic impacts, visit the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/ or read the Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, published each Friday by visiting News | Missouri Department of Transportation or by signing up for email updates at MoDOT E-Updates.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

When visiting modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or by visiting https://www.modot.org/northwest.

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