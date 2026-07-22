Culp gathers ideas for the 2027 legislative session

STATEHOUSE (July 22, 2026) – State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) recently hosted an Indiana Rural Communities Roundtable encouraging residents and leaders of House District 16 to participate in interactive discussions regarding rural issues including access to healthcare, highspeed broadband and childcare as well as topics impacting local schools and the economy.

Culp said that the input gathered during the roundtable will be used to inform policy topics on legislation for the 2027 session.

"Public input and discussion are what keep our democratic republic thriving," Culp said. "Hearing about leading issues firsthand from those actively working and living in our community and providing a space to debate possible solutions directly informs my legislation and decisions during session."

In collaboration with Purdue University Office of Engagement, leaders in healthcare, broadband, childcare and school administration shared challenges in their sectors and discussed potential solutions and policy impacts.

Culp encourages constituents to share input, ask questions and discuss local issues by contacting his office at in.gov/h16 or by calling 317-232-9819.

-30-

State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) represents House District 16,

which includes portions of Jasper, Pulaski, Starke and White counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.