Division / Program: PFAS Fund Advisory Committee

Date: August 12, 2026

Time: 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Location: Virtual Meeting - Zoom

Event Type: Public Meeting/Hearing Join Contact Name: Beth Valentine

Contact Email: PFASFund.DACF@maine.gov

If you require an accommodation or service to participate, please contact us at dacf@maine.gov or (207) 287-3200 at least 5 days prior to the event.

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