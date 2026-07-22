PFAS Fund Advisory Committee Meeting
Division / Program: PFAS Fund Advisory Committee
Date: August 12, 2026
Time: 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Location: Virtual Meeting - Zoom
Event Type: Public Meeting/Hearing
Contact Name: Beth Valentine
Contact Email: PFASFund.DACF@maine.gov
If you require an accommodation or service to participate, please contact us at dacf@maine.gov or (207) 287-3200 at least 5 days prior to the event.
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