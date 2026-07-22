Nicola Bond, Co-Founder and CEO, Merchmix Merchmix Takes its AI-Powered Retail Operating System Mobile

Puts live retail intelligence into the hands of executives and teams making day-to-day decisions including live sales data, planograms and AI-driven alerts.

Buyers are in stores, planners are with suppliers, executives are walking the shop floor. Decisions need to be made and frankly people aren’t glued to a desk all day.” — Nicola Bond, Founder and CEO of Merchmix

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merchmix today announced the availability of a new mobile app turning any smartphone or tablet into a live retail intelligence, product comparison and store execution tool. The latest innovation gives every member of an organisation, from the C-Suite to the store floor, access to the platform’s powerful decision intelligence capabilities, on-the-move.Until now, retail teams have operated in two worlds: the live reality on the shop floor and the data back at head office. The gap has meant teams often work in outdated documents, printed planograms, camera roll photos and chains of SMS or WhatsApp messages, meaning critical insight gets lost and decisions are delayed. The Merchmix app changes that by connecting users directly to the platform so they always see the most up-to-date data and can make faster, better-informed decisions based on live sales, stock visibility, and 3D planograms. With inventory distortion costing the global retail industry $1.7 trillion annually, adopting real-time retail intelligence is now a necessity.The Merchmix app is designed for the scenarios retail professionals find themselves in daily: executives can check margin, intake, trading performance, supplier issues, availability and priority risks from anywhere. This gives leadership a real-time pulse of the business without needing to ask teams for updates or wait for weekly reporting.Retail staff can connect to the platform wherever they are, whether contributing to a supplier meeting, conducting a store visit or checking performance before a trading call. Teams can scan products while shopping to compare pricing, walk a competitor’s store or conduct market research. Users can access live 3D planograms on the shop floor, review critical alerts and push through approvals all with the ease of a device in their hand.Instant answers to trading, stock and supplier questionsA key feature of the app is a conversational AI layer that works like a chat interface and in which users can ask questions in plain English. Instead of searching through reports or dashboards, teams can ask a question and get immediate answers from live Merchmix data. A buyer on a store visit can ask which products are running low across their estate or which suppliers are running late and get an answer drawn from live data in seconds. Meanwhile, planners in supplier meetings can pull up real purchase order and range performance data during a conversation, rather than in retrospect.Ensuring consistent execution with 3D planogramsThe Merchmix mobile app serves up the most recently approved 3D planograms and visual merchandising guides, removing the risk of stores working from outdated printed packs. Designers can see exactly how fixtures will look in specific stores during the planning phase, allowing for adjustments before execution. It also means everyone, from the CEO to the in-store team, can experience individual store floors as a consumer will.Completed tasks and execution can be confirmed with photos and QR code scans in the app, giving head office a verifiable record of what has actually happened in store, not just what was planned.“Buyers are in stores, planners are with suppliers, executives are walking the shop floor. Decisions need to be made and frankly people aren’t glued to a desk all day,” said Nicola Bond, Founder and CEO of Merchmix. “It was critical to offer an app that gives retailers the intelligence they need wherever their people are, so that decisions can be made fast. Leadership, head office, field teams and store teams can now be aligned around the same live data on-the-move, helping the business move faster and execute more consistently.”The app is now available to all Merchmix platform users including retailers, brands, wholesalers and inventory-led businesses across the UK, Europe, the US and APAC.-Ends-About MerchmixMerchmix is a merchandising and inventory operating system with intelligence at its core, built for modern retail, wholesale and inventory-led businesses. The platform connects merchandise financial planning, option planning, range planning, buying, allocation, replenishment, visual merchandising, ERP, OMS, WMS, supplier collaboration, finance and executive decisioning into one commercial operating environment. By connecting planning through execution, Merchmix helps businesses reduce manual work, improve inventory precision, protect margin, respond faster to demand shifts and create a single source of truth across teams, regions, stores, suppliers and channels.

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