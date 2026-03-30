London Tech Week 2026 to Showcase Global Deep Tech Innovators in Space, Robotics, Sciences, Quantum and AI

Carolyn Dawson, OBE

Announces its dedicated Deep Tech Stage, exploring breakthroughs in space, robotics, materials, life sciences, AI and quantum computing.

London Tech Week brings together the investors, builders and policymakers who can turn that into lasting advantage - for the UK, and for Europe as a whole” — Carolyn Dawson, OBE, Lead for London Tech Week

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- London Tech Week 2026 (8-12 June 2026) has announced its dedicated Deep Tech Stage, exploring the most exciting breakthroughs in space, robotics, materials, life sciences, AI and quantum computing.At a time when governments and industry are racing to turn scientific breakthroughs into economic and strategic advantage, the programme is designed to bring together founders, investors and policymakers to move the conversation from ambition to execution.London Tech Week will feature keynotes from leaders at the forefront of global innovation, including 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐬, Co-Founder & CEO of Perplexity AI, and 𝐌𝐚𝐱 𝐉𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐠, President of Isomorphic Labs, alongside a 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐩 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 scaling frontier technologies on The Deep Tech Stage.• 𝐁𝐞𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐦𝐦, Co-Founder & CEO of Colossal• 𝐃𝐫. 𝐋𝐢𝐳 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐭, Founder & CEO of Endolith• 𝐃𝐫. 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐧, Astronaut Reserve and Senior Exploration Manager at UK Space Agency• 𝐋𝐮𝐤𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐬, Co-Founder & CIO of CMR Surgical• 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐂𝐁𝐄, Ex UK Prime Minister Advisor on AI Opportunities & Chair at ARIA• 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐞𝐥 𝐓. 𝐒𝐮𝐟𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐢, Former Head of ISS, NASA & Co-founder and former President & CEO of Axiom Space, Inc• 𝐎𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐉𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐚, Co-Founder & CEO of Dexory• 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐩 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧, Founder & CEO of StarCloud• 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟. 𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐡 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐢, Director at UCL Huntington’s Disease Centre• 𝐒𝐢𝐫 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐊𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭, Chair of UK National Quantum Technology Programme Strategy Advisory Board• 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥, Co-Founder & CEO of PlanetThe event will also feature crucial insights from prominent deep tech investors and ecosystem builders, including 𝐄𝐫𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 (NATO Innovation Fund) and 𝐃𝐫. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐊𝐁𝐄 (Amadeus Capital Partners), who will address how Europe can scale its deep tech innovation.𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐧 𝐃𝐚𝐰𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐁𝐄, CEO of Founders Forum Group and Lead of London Tech Week, said: "Europe has the potential to lead in deep tech. In Britain, we have world-class science, world-class founders, and a regulatory environment that's moving in the right direction. And across the continent, stronger government backing and clearer frameworks are making Europe an increasingly attractive place to invest and build globally competitive companies. London Tech Week brings together the investors, builders and policymakers who can turn that into lasting advantage - for the UK, and for Europe as a whole."From addressing scaling capital to debating Europe's ability to build sovereign innovation, London Tech Week 2026 is designed as a forum for the decisions that will shape the global technology race.The full London Tech Week 2026 agenda is now live. To register and secure delegate passes, please visit www.londontechweek.com

London Tech Week 2026 Official Trailer

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