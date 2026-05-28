Fintech Week London returns with new city-wide festival to match the capital’s global fintech status

Fintech Week London logo Calypso Harland, Founder of Fintech Fringe Fintech Week London banner

Fintech Fringe is behind the bigger, bolder format with the backing of the Department for Business and Trade and London & Partners

Fintech Week London is a platform for the whole city - from founders and investors to banks, regulators, associations and emerging communities.” — Calypso Harland

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- London has long earned its place as one of the world’s defining fintech centres. Dealroom’s latest report just confirmed London as the world's number one fintech ecosystem - home to 137 unicorns and a combined enterprise value of $714 billion.New York has a fintech week. Singapore has one too. It is time London stepped up a gear with its own fintech week to reinforce why London is the world's best city to scale a fintech business. Fintech Week London returns from 7 𝐭𝐨 11 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 2026 under new leadership, backed by Fintech Fringe founder Calypso Harland and the UK's fast-growing fintech community.Anchored by the 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐞 & 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭 on 9 𝐚𝐧𝐝 10 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 in central London, the event is expected to attract more than 1,500 founders, investors, financial institutions, policymakers, regulators and international fintech leaders to the capital.This year’s theme is 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲, and focuses on the practical questions now shaping fintech growth. Sessions will examine how AI is changing competitive advantage, how regulation is affecting growth strategies, how fintechs can access capital, and how the long-anticipated convergence of fintech, crypto and payments is beginning to reshape the market.Fintech Fringe is opening the week to companies, associations, communities and event organisers across London, inviting them to host their own events as part of a shared city-wide fintech moment. The model gives the wider ecosystem, including smaller companies and emerging communities, a way to access a larger audience and contribute to the global fintech conversation.Calypso Harland, Founder of Fintech Fringe, said:"London needs a fintech week that reflects the ecosystem itself: ambitious, practical, international and open to the people building what comes next. Fintech Week London is a platform for the whole city - from founders and investors to banks, regulators, associations and emerging communities. We're here to rally everyone together and show the world why London is built to create champions."Emma Banymandhub, CEO of The Payments Association, said:“Calypso is a natural collaborator and the perfect person to bring the ecosystem together to bridge the divide between fintech, crypto and payments. These communities often live in parallel universes, and bringing them together can only mean better things for the industry as a whole. The Payments Association is delighted to support.”The relaunch follows Fintech Fringe’s merger with Fintech Week London last year. Since launching in 2023, Fintech Fringe has grown rapidly, with its own festival tripling in size over three years.Fintech Week London 2026 will run from 7 𝐭𝐨 11 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 2026, with the 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐞 & 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭 taking place from 9 to 10 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫.For hosting, speaking and partnership opportunities, visit www.fintechweek.london.

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