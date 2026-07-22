Sure Systems Named To MSP Summit's 2026 MSPs To Watch List

Calgary-Based Managed IT Provider Recognized Among North America's Most Innovative Managed Service Providers

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sure Systems, a leading managed IT services and cybersecurity provider serving businesses throughout Calgary and Southern Alberta, has been named to the 2026 MSPs to Watch list by MSP Summit. The prestigious recognition honors 130 managed service providers demonstrating exceptional operational performance, strategic vision, and innovation while helping shape the future of the managed services industry.For more than 22 years, Sure Systems has built its reputation by helping organizations improve productivity, strengthen cybersecurity, and align technology with long term business success. The MSPs to Watch designation recognizes providers that have mastered the managed services business model while consistently delivering exceptional value to their clients.As part of the MSP 501 program, honorees undergo a rigorous evaluation using a proprietary methodology that measures operational excellence, recurring revenue performance, revenue per employee, financial health, and year over year growth."This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us every day," said Alex McGillivray, Founder of Sure Systems. "We've always believed that great IT is about more than solving technical problems. It's about giving business owners confidence that their technology is secure, reliable, and helping them move forward. Being recognized as an MSP to Watch reinforces our commitment to delivering proactive service, strategic guidance, and long-term value for every client we serve."MSP Summit created the MSPs to Watch initiative to recognize organizations that are redefining managed services through operational excellence, innovation, and forward-thinking leadership. As artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud technologies, and business automation continue transforming the technology landscape, MSPs to Watch recipients represent providers leading the industry into its next chapter."MSPs to Watch celebrates managed service providers positioned at the forefront of industry transformation," said Dave Raffo, MSP Content Editor at MSP Summit. "They represent the future of managed services. Agile, innovative organizations that are redefining what's possible in an AI driven channel. The operational excellence and strategic vision they demonstrate today positions them as the industry leaders of tomorrow."For Sure Systems, the recognition reflects its continued focus on helping organizations modernize their technology environments while providing responsive support, strategic IT planning, and enterprise grade cybersecurity. From professional services firms and manufacturers to nonprofits and growing businesses across Alberta, Sure Systems partners with organizations to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and turn technology into a competitive advantage."The MSPs to Watch list is a declaration of companies that have mastered the fundamentals of the MSP business model and are executing at the highest levels of operational excellence," said Robert DeMarzo, Content Leader, Informa Channels. "These are the organizations that represent the future of our industry."Honorees will be recognized throughout the year by MSP Summit and celebrated during MSP Summit 2026, taking place September 28 through 30 at Loews Royal Pacific Resort in Orlando, Florida.About Sure Systems: For more than 23 years, Sure Systems has helped businesses simplify technology, strengthen cybersecurity, and build resilient IT environments. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Sure Systems provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, strategic consulting, and responsive support designed to help organizations operate securely and efficiently. By combining experienced professionals with a proactive, client first approach, Sure Systems serves as a trusted technology partner committed to helping businesses grow with confidence. Learn more at www.suresystems.ca

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