Sure Systems Named To Channel Futures 2025 MSP 501 List Among Top Global Managed Service Providers

Sure Systems has been named to the 2025 Channel Futures MSP 501 list, recognizing the top managed IT and cybersecurity providers worldwide.

This honor reflects the trust our clients place in us and the passion our team brings. Being named to the MSP 501 confirms our no-nonsense, results-driven approach is making a real impact.” — Alex McGillivray, CEO

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sure Systems, a Calgary-based provider of managed IT and cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2025 Channel Futures MSP 501 as one of the world’s top managed service providers.Now in its 18th year, the MSP 501 is the most comprehensive and respected ranking of managed service providers globally. Curated by Channel Futures, the list evaluates applicants based on financial performance, recurring revenue, innovation, operational efficiency, and customer commitment. Sure Systems’ placement on this prestigious list reflects its unwavering dedication to delivering straightforward, secure, and effective IT solutions to Calgary’s professional service-based businesses.“The MSP 501 is more than a ranking—it’s a reflection of the innovation, operational excellence, and customer-first mindset that drives the world’s top managed service providers forward,” said Robert DeMarzo, Sr. Director of Informa Channels. “Earning a place on this list signals to customers, partners, and the broader tech community that these MSPs are setting the pace for the industry and defining what success looks like in today’s complex technology landscape.”Founded in 2003, Sure Systems has spent over two decades helping Calgary businesses navigate the evolving technology landscape. With a local, dedicated team and a focus on long-term relationships, Sure Systems delivers tailored IT strategies that eliminate confusion, reduce risk, and empower growth. From cybersecurity and cloud services to co-managed IT and rapid-response support, the company’s “Hassle-Free IT” approach ensures clients get the service they need—without the jargon.“This recognition is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the passion our team brings to every solution,” said Alex McGillivray, CEO of Sure Systems. “We’ve built our reputation on authenticity, transparency, and a no-nonsense approach to IT. Being named to the MSP 501 affirms that our commitment to cutting through complexity and delivering real results is making a difference.”The MSP 501 list is more than a ranking—it’s a benchmark for excellence in the IT services industry. Winners are selected through a rigorous, data-driven process and represent the best of the best in managed services worldwide.“Making the MSP 501 isn’t just about numbers—it’s about leadership, vision, and delivering meaningful outcomes for customers,” said Kelly Danziger, General Manager of Informa Channels. “These MSPs are shaping the future of technology services.”About Sure SystemsFounded in 2003, Sure Systems has been delivering exceptional IT solutions for over 21 years. Specializing in managed IT and cybersecurity services, the company serves professional service-based businesses across Calgary and surrounding areas. Sure Systems is known for its “Hassle-Free IT” approach—cutting through complexity with straightforward, honest, and effective solutions. With a local, dedicated team and a focus on long-term relationships, Sure Systems provides tailored IT strategies that eliminate confusion, reduce risk, and empower growth. Their service model includes rapid-response support, on-site field services, and co-managed IT solutions for larger organizations. With a commitment to authenticity, transparency, and security, Sure Systems delivers IT support you can trust—without jargon, confusion, or hassle. Learn more at https://suresystems.ca/ About Channel Futures MSP 501The Channel Futures MSP 501 is the world’s most comprehensive survey and ranking of managed service providers. Now in its 18th year, the list recognizes top-performing MSPs based on recurring revenue, profitability, growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Learn more at https://channelpartnersconference.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.