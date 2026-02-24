Sure Systems Secures Place on CRN’s 2026 MSP 500 List

Sure Systems named to CRN’s 2026 MSP 500 Pioneer 250 list, recognized for proactive managed IT and cybersecurity services supporting Calgary businesses.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sure Systems announced today that it has been named by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2026.CRN’s annual MSP 500 list serves as a definitive guide to the top managed service providers across North America. These organizations deliver forward-thinking managed services that help businesses increase operational efficiency, strengthen cybersecurity posture, and maximize the value of their technology investments.“The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like, helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success.”Sure Systems earned this recognition for delivering dependable managed IT services and advanced cybersecurity solutions rooted in a promise made more than 22 years ago: Calgary businesses deserve better. Since 2003, the company has focused on eliminating uncertainty around IT by providing clear communication, fast response times, proactive support, and layered security protection. With an experienced team that speaks in plain language and takes ownership from start to finish, Sure Systems helps organizations stay secure, reduce risk, and operate with confidence in an increasingly complex digital landscape.“Being named to CRN’s MSP 500 list is an honor and a testament to the dedication our team brings to every client, every day,” said Alex McGillivray CEO and Founder of Sure Systems. “We believe managed services should be proactive, transparent, and security-first. By combining responsive support with layered cybersecurity and strategic IT planning, we help organizations reduce risk, stay protected, and build a technology foundation that supports long-term growth.”The MSP 500 list highlights service providers that are driving meaningful innovation in the IT channel. These companies help businesses navigate complex technology environments while maintaining financial efficiency and operational agility.About Sure Systems: Sure Systems delivers fully managed IT services and advanced cybersecurity solutions designed to keep small and midsize businesses secure, supported, and strategically aligned. Through proactive monitoring, responsive help desk support, layered security protection, backup and disaster recovery, and strategic IT guidance, the company helps organizations minimize downtime, reduce risk, and gain greater visibility into their technology environment. With a focus on accountability, clear communication, and long-term partnership, Sure Systems ensures technology works as a reliable foundation for business growth, not a daily source of frustration. Learn more at https://suresystems.ca/ or email: info@suresystems.caAbout The Channel Company: The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

