Homesage.ai boosts home valuation accuracy with new AI models — REST JSON on-demand real estate APIs estimating values (example: $420,000, 94% confidence) across 155M+ US homes for developers and lenders.

New AI models sharpen the accuracy of Homesage.ai property value estimates across 155M+ US homes for investors, lenders, and agents.

A valuation is only useful if people can trust it,” — Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage.ai.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homesage.ai today announced the rollout of new AI models that improve the accuracy of its home valuations across 155M+ US properties, giving real estate investors, lenders, and agents more reliable value estimates for their decisions.

Property value estimates guide decisions throughout real estate, from an investor's offer price to an agent's pricing advice. When an estimate is off, the cost shows up as a mispriced offer, a declined loan, or a missed opportunity. Automated valuations vary in quality, and demand for more accurate, consistently updated values has grown as more of the market comes to rely on them.

“A valuation is only useful if people can trust it,” said Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage.ai. “Our new AI models weigh more of the signals that move a property's value, so the estimates our users rely on hold up in the real world.”

The new models expand the range of data Homesage.ai uses to estimate value, incorporating property characteristics, recent comparable sales, neighborhood trends, and AI-assessed property conditions. By weighing these signals together, the models produce value estimates that better reflect the specific property rather than broad averages.

The update applies across the company's valuation tools, including current value estimates, comparable-sales analysis, and Full Property Reports, and extends to the Home Valuation API and MCPs used by IT developers and businesses. Improvements apply across property types and markets, from major metros to smaller communities.

Areas strengthened by the new models include:

1- Property-specific estimates, weighing conditions, comparable sales, and local market data for each address.

2- Broader coverage, applying consistent valuation of quality across 155M+ US homes.

3- More responsive values, reflecting recent market movements more quickly.

4- Supporting context, pairing each estimate with the comparable sales behind it.

The improvements are available now across the Homesage.ai platform and reports. Existing users receive updated valuations automatically, with no action required.

For more information, visit Homesage.ai.



About Homesage.ai

Homesage.ai is a DC-based PropTech company that leverages advanced AI to analyze and present exclusive insights on thousands of Off-market and MLS listings daily, as well as 155+ million residential properties in the U.S., empowering real estate professionals and their clients to identify the most lucrative investment opportunities in the market. The platform serves investors, realtors, lenders, contractors, IT developers, PropTech companies, and insurance providers through a comprehensive suite of AI-powered investment analysis tools, property reports, and API solutions.

For more information, visit HomeSage.ai or contact the team at contact@homesage.ai.

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