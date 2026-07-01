Homesage.ai Launches Real Estate MCP — Bringing Investor-Grade Property Intelligence to Claude, ChatGPT & Gemini

Homesage.ai unveils its Real Estate MCP, delivering investor-grade property intelligence to leading AI platforms Claude, ChatGPT and Gemini.

New MCP server gives AI assistants access to 155M+ US property records for investors and realtors to run property intelligence via Claude, ChatGPT, or Gemini.

We built this MCP to close the gap between AI assistants and real estate intelligence,” — Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage.ai.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homesage.ai today announced the launch of its Real Estate MCP (Model Context Protocol) server, making investor-grade property intelligence natively available inside Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini. Real estate investors, agents, and developers can now query Homesage.ai’s database of 155+ million U.S. properties directly through their AI assistant of choice — no additional software, dashboards, or API credentials required.

The Homesage.ai MCP connects AI assistants to 33 specialized investor tools covering the full property analysis workflow. Users can request instant home valuations, pull comparable sales, model fix-and-flip returns, project rental income, estimate renovation budgets, and identify property condition red flags — all within a natural-language conversation. The server responds in seconds with structured, investment-ready data drawn from Homesage.ai’s proprietary database.

Until now, accessing institutional-quality property data required navigating separate platforms, waiting on delayed MLS feeds, or hiring data analysts to build custom pipelines. The Homesage.ai MCP eliminates that friction entirely, putting the same data layer used by professional investors directly inside the AI tools that real estate professionals already use every day.

“We built this MCP to close the gap between AI assistants and real estate intelligence,” said Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage.ai. “Now an investor can ask Claude to analyze a property, compare it to recent comps, and model a flip return — all in one conversation. That kind of speed and depth wasn’t possible before.”

The Homesage.ai Real Estate MCP includes 33 investor tools across six core capability areas:

1- Valuations & AVM — Instant automated valuations with confidence ranges for any U.S. residential address.

2- Comparable Sales (Comps) — Pulled from recent closed transactions, filtered by proximity, size, and condition.

3- Fix-and-Flip Return Modeling — Estimates purchase cost, renovation budget, ARV, and projected profit margin.

4- Long-Term & Short-Term Rental Projections — Monthly cash flow, cap rate, and Airbnb revenue estimates.

5- Renovation Cost Estimates — Line-item breakdowns covering major systems, cosmetic upgrades, and structural repairs.

6- Property Condition & Red Flags — AI-powered assessment of deferred maintenance indicators and location risk factors.

The MCP is compatible with any AI platform that supports the Model Context Protocol, including Claude (Anthropic), ChatGPT (OpenAI), and Gemini (Google). Setup requires no new accounts or dedicated dashboards — users authenticate once and the tools become available immediately within their AI assistant interface.

The Real Estate MCP complements Homesage.ai’s broader product ecosystem, including its web-based investment platform, the DealFinder mobile app, and its property data APIs. Investors can move seamlessly between conversational AI analysis and deeper dashboard workflows, with data synchronized across all access points.

For more information about Homesage.ai’s Real Estate MCP, visit:

https://homesage.ai/products/real-estate-mcps/

https://homesage.ai/

About Homesage.ai

Homesage.ai is a DC-based PropTech company that leverages advanced AI to analyze and present exclusive insights on thousands of Off-market and MLS listings daily, as well as 155+ million residential properties in the U.S., empowering real estate professionals and their clients to identify the most lucrative investment opportunities in the market. The platform serves investors, realtors, lenders, contractors, IT developers, PropTech companies, and insurance providers through a comprehensive suite of AI-powered investment analysis tools, property reports, and API solutions.

For more information, visit HomeSage.ai or contact the team at contact@homesage.ai.

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