Homesage.ai Expands Real Estate Investing Software to Empower Individual Investors

Homesage.ai expands AI-powered real estate investment analytics for individual investors.

The expansion brings institutional-grade property valuation and real estate investment analysis to individual real estate investors.

Individual investors have long operated with less data than the institutions they compete against,” — Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage.ai.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homesage.ai today announced an expansion of its real estate investing software that makes institutional-grade investment analytics available to individual investors across the United States, giving independent buyers access to the same AI-driven property intelligence that was previously concentrated among large firms.

Individual real estate investors increasingly compete with well-funded institutional buyers for a limited supply of properties. Access to timely, data-driven analysis helps buyers identify opportunities and act quickly, yet many independent investors have lacked affordable tools to evaluate deals with comparable rigor. The expansion addresses that gap by consolidating valuation, rental, renovation, and risk analysis in one place.

“Individual investors have long operated with less data than the institutions they compete against,” said Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage.ai. “This expansion puts the same AI-driven analysis into their hands, so a single investor evaluating one property can reach a decision with the same confidence as a firm evaluating thousands.”

The expanded platform applies artificial intelligence to 155M+ US properties, translating market data into decisions individual investors can act on. Rather than aggregating listings alone, the software surfaces patterns across pricing, condition, and neighborhood risk that are difficult to detect manually.

Core capabilities available to individual investors include:

1- Investment Property Search, which filters properties by investment criteria such as ROI, physical condition, and distress signals.

2- Full Property Reports, which combine valuation, comparable sales, rental and Airbnb estimates, renovation costs, and return projections in one report.

3- Seller Motivation Score, a proprietary measure that estimates how likely a seller is to negotiate.

4- Computer-vision property-condition assessment, which evaluates a property's condition from photographs to support renovation and repair planning.

Together, these tools allow an individual investor to move from identifying a property to estimating its return without assembling data from multiple sources. The company also offers Real Estate APIs, MCPs and Custom AI Solutions for IT developers and organizations that require programmatic access to the same underlying analysis.

For more information, visit homesage.ai.



About Homesage.ai

Homesage.ai is a DC-based PropTech company that leverages advanced AI to analyze and present exclusive insights on thousands of Off-market and MLS listings daily, as well as 155+ million residential properties in the U.S., empowering real estate professionals and their clients to identify the most lucrative investment opportunities in the market. The platform serves investors, realtors, lenders, contractors, IT developers, PropTech companies, and insurance providers through a comprehensive suite of AI-powered investment analysis tools, property reports, and API solutions.

For more information, visit HomeSage.ai or contact the team at contact@homesage.ai.

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