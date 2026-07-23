LogiCoy eRx Introduces HL7 FHIR R5-Based APIs

ePrescribing should be infrastructure, not a Roadblock.

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LogiCoy eRx Introduces HL7 FHIR R5-Based APIsLogiCoy Inc., a leader in healthcare interoperability, is excited to announce the availability of its HL7 FHIR R5-based APIs, providing healthcare software developers with a standards-based approach to integrating ePrescribing capabilities into electronic health records (EHR), telehealth, virtual care, digital health, and dental applications.Integrating ePrescribing functionality often requires healthcare technology organizations to manage a range of clinical and operational workflows, including patient and clinician context, pharmacy search, medication history retrieval, prescription modifications, renewals, notifications, testing, and ongoing support. These requirements can introduce significant development and integration complexity.The new FHIR R5-based API offering is designed to help organizations connect prescribing workflows with reduced custom mapping and a more interoperable framework aligned with modern healthcare data standards.LogiCoy eRx's platform includes:• API-first ePrescribing capabilities• HL7 FHIR R5-based interoperability• Medication history access• Pharmacy and medication search workflows• Sandbox environments for testing and development• Developer documentation and resources• Integration and implementation supportAccording to the company, the latest API enhancements are intended to support healthcare software teams seeking to accelerate development timelines while maintaining interoperability across healthcare systems.As healthcare organizations continue to expand digital care delivery models, including telehealth and virtual care, demand for streamlined prescribing workflows remains a key consideration in platform development. LogiCoy eRx's latest offering aims to provide developers with a foundational infrastructure layer for integrating prescription management capabilities into their applications.For more information about LogiCoy eRx and its ePrescribing solutions, visit the company's website. LogiCoy Inc. is dedicated to solving complex integration and interoperability challenges in healthcare, enabling providers to deliver seamless and efficient patient care. LogiCoy eRx is one of several solutions designed to support secure data exchange and clinical workflow optimization. Learn more at www.logicoy.com

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