LogiCoy Achieves Surescripts Real‑Time Prescription Benefit Certification

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LogiCoy , a provider of digital healthcare integration solutions, announced today that its LogiCoy eRx platform has achieved Surescripts Real‑Time Prescription Benefit certification, enabling prescribers to access patient‑specific prescription coverage and cost information directly within their existing workflow.With this certification, LogiCoy can deliver real‑time pharmacy benefit insights at the point of care, helping clinicians make more informed prescribing decisions while supporting medication affordability and adherence for patients.Surescripts Real‑Time Prescription Benefit solution provides more accurate, patient‑specific information on coverage, formulary alternatives, and out‑of‑pocket costs, empowering prescribers to identify clinically appropriate and lower‑cost medication options before a prescription is finalized.“Achieving certification for Surescripts Real‑Time Prescription Benefit is an important milestone for LogiCoy and our customers,” said Fred Aabedi, Chief Technology Officer, LogiCoy. “By bringing real‑time coverage and cost transparency directly into the prescribing workflow, we’re helping clinicians make better‑informed decisions while supporting more affordable access to medications for patients.”In 2025 alone, prescribers used Surescripts Real‑Time Prescription Benefit to receive more than 1 billion real‑time responses helping patients save more than $55 million, with average savings of $77 per prescription and $817 per specialty prescription, according to a recent report by Surescripts“LogiCoy’s certification for Real‑Time Prescription Benefit expands access to timely, patient‑specific cost and coverage insights at the point of care,” said Andrew Mellin, VP Chief Medical Information Officer for Surescripts. “With Real-Time Prescription Benefit, LogiCoy is helping prescribers reduce cost barriers, improve medication decision‑making, and support better care that can lead to improved health outcomes for patients.”By integrating with Surescripts, LogiCoy enhances its eRx platform with secure, high‑availability connectivity that supports modern, patient‑centric care and interoperability across the healthcare ecosystem.Surescripts Solutions Available Through the LogiCoy eRx Platform:• E‑Prescribing: Enables secure, bidirectional communication between prescribers and pharmacies for prescription fulfillment and renewal requests.• Medication History for Ambulatory: Provides an aggregated view of a patient’s medication history from pharmacies and payers to support safer, more informed care decisions.• Real‑Time Prescription Benefit: In addition to Surescripts Eligibility & Formulary products, this technology delivers coverage and cost insights at the point of care to promote cost‑effective prescribing.• Electronic Prior Authorization: Streamlines the prior authorization process, reducing delays and time‑to‑therapy for patients.About LogiCoyLogiCoy is dedicated to solving complex integration and interoperability challenges in healthcare, enabling providers to deliver seamless and efficient patient care. LogiCoy eRx is one of several solutions designed to support secure data exchange and clinical workflow optimization. Learn more at www.logicoy.com Media ContactTed Johnsonted.johnson@logicoy.com

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