LogiCoy Inc. and Synergy Technologies Inc. Partner to Streamline Electronic Prescribing via Advanced APIs

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LogiCoy Inc., a leader in healthcare interoperability, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Synergy Technologies Inc. This collaboration leverages LogiCoy’s suite of over 30 core APIs, now fully integrated into Synergy’s Electronic Medical Record (EMR) platform to provide a seamless, end-to-end medication prescribing workflow.By utilizing LogiCoy’s API infrastructure, Synergy Technologies enables its prescribers to complete clinical workflows and transmit prescriptions directly within their native user interface.“Our partnership with Synergy Technologies has given us a chance to showcase our e-prescribing APIs. Through our API Vendor Portal, Synergy Technologies completed testing and was able to move to production quickly.” said Brandi Van Patton, PharmD, Chief Clinical Officer at LogiCoy.Since 2022, LogiCoy eRx has served as a trusted prescribing solution for solo providers and small practices. With the launch of its API suite, LogiCoy is now expanding its reach to larger systems that require sophisticated functionality without the burden of maintaining and paying for certifications. Because LogiCoy is an ONC and Surescripts certified electronic prescribing platform, vendors can be confident that eRx follows industry standard best practices. Further, EHR/EMR vendors can save significant time and capital while ensuring their users enjoy full operability and regulatory compliance.Synergy Technologies successfully integrated the LogiCoy eRx APIs within just one month, utilizing the LogiCoy API Vendor Portal to expedite development. "Integrating LogiCoy's eRx API suite into SynergyEMR was one of the smoothest vendor integrations we've undertaken. The API Vendor Portal gave our team everything we needed to move fast without sacrificing reliability. For a bootstrapped healthcare technology company building a full clinical workflow stack, partnering with a certified solution like LogiCoy means we can focus on what we do best — delivering a seamless experience for our providers and patients — while trusting that the prescribing infrastructure beneath it is rock solid," said Shane Sipe, Founder and CEO of Synergy Technologies.Looking ahead, LogiCoy is on track to release its next wave of advanced APIs to include Real-Time Pharmacy Benefits (RTPB) and electronic Prior Authorization (ePA).LogiCoy Inc. is dedicated to solving complex integration and interoperability challenges in healthcare, enabling providers to deliver seamless and efficient patient care. LogiCoy eRx is one of several solutions designed to support secure data exchange and clinical workflow optimization. Learn more at www.logicoy.com Synergy Technologies Inc. is a healthcare technology company headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, developing a vertically integrated ecosystem of clinical and practice management solutions. Its flagship platform, SynergyEMR, provides end-to-end electronic health record, telehealth, billing, and AI-assisted clinical workflow capabilities for modern healthcare organizations. Built to support high-volume DTC telehealth fulfillment and independent practice alike, SynergyEMR is designed around interoperability, compliance, and provider efficiency. Learn more at www.synergytech.cloud or www.synergyemr.cloud.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.