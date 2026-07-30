SplashBI Launches SQL Connect 26.2 with Visual SQL and Expanded Enterprise Connectivity

The latest release expands enterprise connectivity and introduces visual SQL capabilities that help teams build, understand, and validate queries faster.

SQL remains the language of enterprise data. With SQL Connect 26.2, we're making SQL more accessible through visual experiences, while preserving the power and flexibility advanced users rely on.” — Sharath Marri, SQL Connect Manager, SplashBI

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SplashBI today announced SQL Connect 26.2, a major update to its enterprise SQL workspace that helps organizations simplify query development across complex application environments.As enterprise data landscapes continue to grow in complexity, analytics teams often work across multiple business systems while balancing security, governance, and performance requirements. SQL Connect 26.2 addresses these challenges with expanded enterprise connectivity beyond Oracle Fusion, new visual SQL capabilities, and productivity enhancements that make SQL development more intuitive and simplify how developers, analysts, and business intelligence teams work with enterprise data while preserving the flexibility and control experienced users expect.Making Queries Easier to Build, Understand, and MaintainA key highlight of SQL Connect 26.2 is Query Builder, a new visual capability that enables users to create SQL queries through an interactive drag-and-drop interface while automatically generating the underlying SQL. Existing SQL queries can also be converted into an editable visual representation, making them easier to understand, modify, and maintain.Complementing Query Builder is the new Query Visualizer, which transforms complex SQL statements into interactive diagrams that illustrate relationships between tables, joins, filters, common table expressions (CTEs), and query flow. This helps teams understand unfamiliar SQL, troubleshoot complex logic, and onboard new users more quickly.Broader Connectivity, One PlatformSQL Connect 26.2 significantly expands enterprise connectivity with new connectors for Workday, ServiceNow, SAP SuccessFactors, ADP Workforce Now, and Jira, joining existing support for Oracle Fusion, Salesforce, and other major enterprise platforms. Unlike traditional SQL development tools that focus primarily on databases, SQL Connect is designed for enterprise application ecosystems, enabling teams to access and analyze data across ERP, HCM, CRM, and service management platforms through a single workspace.Built for Teams, Not Just Individual DevelopersSalesforce users also gain new SQL language flexibility, allowing them to query Salesforce data using either native SOQL or familiar SQL-92 syntax, eliminating the need to learn a separate query language and reducing the learning curve for enterprise analytics teams.Another key enhancement is Data Grid Compare, which enables teams to compare query results across environments and data sources. Whether validating production against UAT or reconciling data between enterprise systems, users can quickly identify differences, investigate mismatches, and export results for further analysis.SQL Connect 26.2 also introduces productivity enhancements, including connection grouping, query bookmarks, SQL formatting improvements, support for multi-value bind variables, and an improved editing experience that streamlines everyday development workflows. The release further strengthens SQL Connect's ability to support enterprise-scale workloads with performance enhancements for large result sets and multiple concurrent queries.Enterprise Governance by DesignBuilt with enterprise security and governance in mind, SQL Connect continues to provide role-based access controls, object-level permissions, and controlled data access aligned with existing enterprise security models, enabling broader self-service while maintaining compliance requirements.SQL Connect 26.2 reflects SplashBI's continued investment in simplifying enterprise analytics without compromising the flexibility technical users expect. By combining broader connectivity, visual SQL capabilities, and enterprise-grade governance, the release helps organizations accelerate reporting, reduce development effort, and improve collaboration across analytics teams." Enterprise teams need faster access to trusted data without adding complexity. SQL Connect 26.2 brings together connectivity, visual SQL, and governance in a single workspace, helping organizations accelerate analytics while maintaining control." — Kiran Pasham, Co-founder, President & Chief Architect, SplashBISQL Connect 26.2 is available now for existing customers and new prospects, with Query Builder and Query Visualizer available as beta capabilities for evaluation and customer feedback. Existing customers can upgrade through their standard release process with no disruption to current configurations. Organizations interested in learning more about SQL Connect 26.2 or scheduling a personalized walkthrough can visit https://sqlconnect.com/ _____________________________About SplashBISplashBI is an enterprise-grade intelligence platform that combines AI & BI to help organizations turn trusted enterprise data into actionable decisions. SQL Connect is part of SplashBI's broader platform, which extends from direct data access into data pipeline and full analytics capabilities as customer needs grow. Trusted by 550+ organizations worldwide, SplashBI helps enterprises move from reporting to intelligent decision-making. Learn more at www.splashbi.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.