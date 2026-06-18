SplashBI Named Winner of HR.com's 2026 Best People Analytics Platform Award

The recognition reflects the impact SplashBI is helping organizations achieve through better workforce decisions powered by people data.

Awards are always special, but this one means a little more because it was strengthened by the voices of our customers. They continue to challenge us, inspire us, and shape the way we innovate.” — Ragu Veeraraghavan, VP - Analytics, SplashBI

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SplashBI today announced that it has been named the winner of HR.com's 2026 Best People Analytics Platform Award The award recognizes solutions that help organizations make data-driven HR decisions that improve workforce outcomes and business performance. According to HR.com, winners are determined through a combination of award submissions and customer feedback, making the recognition a reflection of both innovation and the experiences of the customers using the platform."We're incredibly honored to receive this recognition from HR.com," said Naveen Miglani, CEO & Co-founder of SplashBI. "What makes it especially meaningful is that it reflects the trust and experiences of the customers we serve every day. It's a proud moment for our entire team and reinforces our commitment to helping organizations make smarter decisions through people data."Organizations today have access to more workforce data than ever before. The challenge isn't finding information, it's turning that information into insights leaders can actually act on. SplashBI has remained focused on helping customers do exactly that by bringing workforce data together in a way that is accessible, actionable, and impactful.Powered by the SplashBI Platform, SplashBI's People Analytics solution brings together workforce data in a unified analytics experience, enabling HR leaders to move beyond disconnected reports and spreadsheets. By combining AI-driven conversational analytics with cross-domain intelligence across enterprise systems, SplashBI helps organizations answer critical questions around talent, retention, compensation, workforce planning, and organizational performance. The goal is simple: help leaders make informed decisions with greater clarity, confidence, and speed."This award is a testament to the partnerships we've built with our customers," added Ragu Veeraraghavan, VP - Analytics, SplashBI. "We're grateful for their support and proud to be part of the work they're doing to create stronger organizations."As organizations continue to navigate changing employee expectations, shifting workforce dynamics, and increasing pressure to demonstrate the impact of HR initiatives, People Analytics has moved from being a reporting exercise to a strategic capability. SplashBI remains committed to helping organizations transform workforce data into meaningful insights that drive measurable outcomes._________________________________About SplashBISplashBI is an AI-powered enterprise analytics platform that helps organizations turn complex data into faster, clearer, and more trusted decisions. As a full-solution provider, SplashBI brings together reporting, analytics, and embedded AI intelligence in a unified environment designed to improve visibility, reduce complexity, and help teams across the enterprise act with confidence. For more information, visit www.splashbi.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.