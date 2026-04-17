SplashBI Recognized as a Star Performer in Everest Group’s People Analytics Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

SplashBI Recognized as a Star Performer & Positioned as a Leader by Everest Group in their latest PEAK Matrix Report Image Courtesy: Everest Group's People Analytics Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

Recognition highlights SplashBI’s growing impact in delivering AI-powered, decision-centric people analytics for modern enterprises

Our focus has always been on making analytics more intuitive and accessible for business users, delivering insights that are not just data-driven but decision-ready.” — Naveen Miglani, CEO & Co-founder, SplashBI

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SplashBI , a leading provider of unified analytics solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Star Performer and positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group People Analytics Platforms PEAK MatrixAssessment 2026.The recognition reflects SplashBI’s continued momentum in helping organizations transform people data into actionable insights through a combination of domain-focused analytics and embedded AI capabilities.The PEAK Matrix Assessment is a comprehensive evaluation of vendors based on their market impact, vision, and capability. Being positioned as a Leader highlights SplashBI’s progress and investments in advancing its analytics platform to meet evolving enterprise needs.SplashBI’s platform combines prebuilt domain analytics for HR and Finance with embedded AI capabilities powered by SplashAI. These capabilities enable users to interact with data using natural language, uncover insights faster, and take action within their existing workflows.With its latest platform enhancements, including Tahoe V6.1, SplashBI has further expanded its ability to deliver an omnichannel analytics experience, bringing insights directly into collaboration environments such as Microsoft Teams while maintaining enterprise-grade governance and security.“We see the people analytics market shifting from insight generation to actually enabling decisions. While many platforms offer robust analytics, the real challenge lies in making those insights accessible and actionable for business users. This is driving demand for AI-led, workflow-integrated solutions that can bridge the gap between data and action,” said Era Singh, Practice Director at Everest Group. “Solutions such as SplashAI, which embed conversational and contextual intelligence directly into the analytics experience, allow for a focus on domain-specific use cases and omnichannel access, driving broader adoption and delivering more tangible business impact.”The company continues to invest in enhancing self-service analytics, improving data quality, and enabling cross-domain intelligence to support better, faster decision-making across the enterprise.For more information about the Everest Group People Analytics Platforms PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026, please visit their website _________________________________About SplashBISplashBI is an AI-powered enterprise analytics platform that helps organizations turn complex data into faster, clearer, and more trusted decisions. As a full-solution provider, SplashBI brings together reporting, analytics, and embedded AI intelligence in a unified environment designed to improve visibility, reduce complexity, and help teams across the enterprise act with confidence. Learn more at splashbi.com

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