Cloudonix Contributes First Native Call Transfer Capability to Dograh

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Cloudonix strengthens the open-source AI voice ecosystem by enabling seamless call transfers between AI voice agents and existing business phone systems

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudonix, Inc., the company behind OPBX, the AI-First Business Phone System, today announced the availability of the first native call transfer capability for the Dograh open-source voice-agent platform. Developed by Cloudonix and contributed directly to the Dograh project, the new capability enables organizations to seamlessly connect AI voice agents with existing business telephony systems using Cloudonix.

As organizations increasingly adopt AI voice agents across sales, customer service and operations, one of the biggest challenges is integrating with existing communications workflows. Without native call-transfer capabilities, organizations often face additional development effort, custom integrations and deployment complexity before AI agents can collaborate effectively with employees.

Cloudonix's contribution removes that barrier by providing Dograh with native call-transfer capabilities, enabling seamless conversation transition to employees, departments, external telephone numbers and existing business phone systems.

"Over the past two years, we've worked with dozens of agencies, enterprises and voice-agent platform providers around the world, and one challenge has consistently surfaced: connecting AI voice agents with the telephony systems businesses already rely on," said Nir Simionovich, CEO of Cloudonix. "Dograh is building an exciting open-source platform for voice AI, and we wanted to contribute something that immediately delivers value to its growing community. By adding native call-transfer capabilities, we're making it easier for organizations to integrate AI voice agents into real-world business communications."

"We're grateful to have Cloudonix as one of Dograh's earliest believers and contributors,” said Pritesh Kumar - Founder of Dograh. Their global telephony infrastructure enables enterprises to seamlessly connect existing PSTN and VoIP systems with AI voice agents. This native call transfer capability makes it easy to build human-in-the-loop workflows by handing conversations from AI to employees through existing PBX systems."

The new capability enables Dograh voice agents to transfer live conversations to external resources, on-premise or in the cloud, , helping businesses combine AI and human expertise easily.

The contribution reflects Cloudonix's ongoing commitment to advancing the open-source AI ecosystem.. By contributing directly to the Dograh project—licensed under the permissive BSD 2-Clause License—Cloudonix is helping accelerate innovation while preserving the flexibility of open architectures.

"AI voice agents are becoming an integral part of the enterprise workforce," added Nir. "Our vision is to make AI agents first-class participants in business communications, on any telephony system. Supporting open-source communities like Dograh is an important step toward making that vision a reality."

Technical documentation, source code and implementation guidance are available at:

Dograh Repository: https://github.com/dograh-hq/dograh

Documentation: https://docs.dograh.com/getting-started

About Cloudonix

Cloudonix is building the AI-First Business Phone System, enabling AI voice agents to become first-class participants in enterprise communications. Its platform connects AI voice agents, business applications and communications infrastructure, allowing organizations to integrate AI voice solutions with existing standards-based SIP systems while simplifying deployment, interoperability and telephony operations.

For more information, visit https://cloudonix.com.

About Dograh

Dograh is an open-source voice-agent orchestration platform that enables developers and organizations to build, manage and deploy AI voice agents. Licensed under the BSD 2-Clause License, Dograh provides an open and extensible framework for creating voice-based AI applications while integrating with external communications and telephony services.

For more information, visit https://www.dograh.com/

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