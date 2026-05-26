Introducing The AI First Business Phone System

Cloudonix Logo

Enterprise Vibe Telephony Is Here: OPBX

Legacy phone systems don’t need AI voice agents, voice agents need a new type of phone system.” — Nir Simionovich

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudonix today announced the public launch of OPBX, the industry’s first AI-native PBX designed specifically for agentic voice applications and modern enterprise telephony.

OPBX, an open source project aimed at disrupting the business phone systems market, is now available. Designed to be an AI First business phone system, OPBX enables multiple AI voice agents connectivity, real time AI load balancing and more - ushering in the age of Vibe Telephony.

Cloudonix believes that the disruption introduced by agentic voice represents one of the largest transformations in enterprise communications.

“Since the introduction of cloud telephony, no technology has been as disruptive to the industry as agentic voice. Legacy phone systems don’t need AI voice agents, voice agents need a new type of phone system.” said Nir Simionovich, CEO of Cloudonix.

As enterprises increasingly adopt AI-powered voice interactions for sales, support, operations, and workflow automation, demand has grown for infrastructure capable of supporting autonomous voice systems at production scale.

“In the past, customers were at the mercy of their vendors. AI changed that! An AI can be your SDR, your IT manager and your PBX programmer. OBPX enables just that - an open source project, built to democratize business phone systems, and commoditize voice agents in the enterprise.” said Nir.

“Voice agents are required to become real employees, not just digital assistants.” Nir added. “The infrastructure layer must evolve accordingly. OPBX and Cloudonix provide the foundation for that next generation of communications. We invite the global AI community to join this disruption, and cultivate a new breed of AI First telephony solutions.”

OPBX is being launched as part of #TechWeek and is available globally beginning today through https://opbx.cloudonix.cloud or learn more at one of our AMA sessions:

#BosTechWeek May 26th 3:30 PM Eastern https://partiful.com/e/dqT8aqmCazCqPJiPoK6o

#NYTechWeek Jun 2nd 3:30 PM Eastern https://partiful.com/e/EujnL6UKFFK3xvPiVUyp



About Cloudonix

Cloudonix is a global cloud communications platform focused on programmable voice infrastructure, real-time communications, and agentic voice technologies. The company provides scalable telephony and AI voice infrastructure used by enterprises, developers, and AI platforms worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.