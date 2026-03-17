As Agentic Voice Adoption Surges, Cloudonix Earns Global Recognition

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The Industry Asked. We Delivered. The Recognition Followed.

Customers demand better ways to deploy voice AI in production. Cloudonix’s infrastructure makes it happen - fast, simple and economical, just like magic.” — Nir Simionovich, CEO of Cloudonix

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudonix, a leading provider of infrastructure for agentic voice and AI-driven communications, announced today that it has received multiple global awards across 2025 and early 2026, highlighting the company’s growing role in powering the next generation of voice-enabled AI services.

The recognition follows a year of rapid growth for Cloudonix. During 2025, the platform integrated more than 15 AI voice platforms and saw a 525% increase in registered companies, as enterprises, developers, and agencies accelerated adoption of agentic voice technologies.

“Customers demand better ways to deploy voice AI in production. Cloudonix’s infrastructure makes it happen - fast, simple and economical, just like magic.”, said Nir Simionovich, CEO of Cloudonix. “These awards reflect our core values, we listen and build what customers really need. As organizations move from experimenting to deploying AI Voice Agents in production, the impact Cloudonix makes is undeniable and is experienced faster than any other platform today.”

Over the past two years, Cloudonix has been recognized by organizations including F6S, Tool Questor, Corporate America Today, M&A Today, The Global 100 Awards, and IE100 Global Awards for innovation in AI communications, including multiple honors as Best Digital Communications Technology Firm in the United States and AI Voice Agent Rails Platform of the Year.

These recognitions underscore Cloudonix’s growing leadership in the emerging agentic voice infrastructure market — enabling organizations to connect AI voice agents to real-world telecommunications networks at enterprise scale.

A full list of awards is available at www.cloudonix.com/awards.

About Cloudonix

Cloudonix provides communications orchestration infrastructure for agentic voice AI, enabling enterprises, developers, and agencies to connect intelligent voice agents to global telecommunications networks through a flexible, scalable platform.

Learn more at www.cloudonix.com

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