Archbold Enhances Manchester Hub with Advanced Warehouse Management System

Archbold introduces a new Clarus warehouse management system

Leading UK logistics provider implements Clarus WMS to unlock deeper real-time data insights and support complex customer stock profiles.

MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archbold has introduced a new Clarus warehouse management system (WMS) at its Manchester site as part of its continued investment in smarter, more connected warehouse operations.The WMS is designed to improve real-time insight, deliver food-grade level logistics processes and give Archbold’s warehouse teams greater control over the movement of goods from arrival through to dispatch. By reducing reliance on manual processes, it also allows the team more time to focus on critical, higher value activities such as customer support.As demand becomes greater and more time-sensitive, customers increasingly need logistics partners who can provide accuracy, visibility and confidence at every stage, especially when handling multiple demanding stock profiles. The Clarus WMS provides warehouse teams with a stronger digital platform, supporting modern logistics requirements such as in depth, real-time visibility, smarter fulfilment, compliance and the simplification of workflows.For customers, that detailed level of visibility supports better planning, tracking, proactive reporting and greater confidence that their goods are being handled efficiently and effectively.The rollout has been carefully planned around Archbold’s operational needs, with Clarus working alongside the team to map existing processes, configure the system and provide hands-on training for warehouse staff and team leaders.This focus on adoption has been important. Archbold’s strength has always come from its people, and the purpose of the system is not to replace that knowledge, but to support it. By giving experienced teams better tools and clearer data, the business can continue to deliver the attentive, responsive service customers expect, while building a more scalable platform for the future.Alan Maher, Managing Director at Archbold, said:“Our customers trust us to keep their goods moving. Logistics is becoming faster, more complex and more data-led, and our role is to give customers confidence that their goods are being managed with the right level of care, control and visibility. By enhancing our warehouse systems, we’re strengthening the foundations behind our service, so our people have the tools and insight they need to keep delivering the practical, responsive support Archbold is known for.”The investment forms part of Archbold’s wider focus on strengthening the systems, people and processes behind its logistics services. Across transport, warehousing and global logistics , the business continues to invest in the tools and expertise needed to support customers with increasingly complex requirements.About ArchboldArchbold Logistics Limited is a leading UK-based logistics and supply chain provider with over 100 years of industry experience. Combining established family values with cutting-edge supply chain technology, the company offers comprehensive domestic transport, warehousing, and global freight forwarding solutions across road, sea, and air.For more information, visit Archbold.co.uk

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