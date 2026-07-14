UK Fire Safety Innovator Fire Cloak™ Defies Global Price War with Major Taiwan Expansion

Fire Cloak™ EV fire blanket in a Taipei car park Fire Cloak™ - EV Fire Blanket

HeTone Greenergy partners with UK EV safety innovator Fire Cloak™, choosing premium British manufacturing over lower-cost regional alternatives.

SHEFFIELD, SOUTH YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- British manufacturing quality is winning the global battle against cheaper alternatives as Taiwan’s leading green energy specialist, HeTone Greenergy, solidifies a major international distribution partnership with UK-based EV safety innovator, Fire Cloak™ The sustained partnership sees HeTone Greenergy actively bypassing lower-cost, locally available fire containment products manufactured within Asia. Instead, the green tech giant is doubling down on British engineering to meet surging East Asian demand for premium lithium battery fire protection.HeTone Greenergy, a subsidiary of the prominent HeTone Group, integrates large-scale green solutions across EV charging infrastructure, energy storage, solar set-ups, and commercial safety systems.As the adoption of lithium battery technology accelerates rapidly across global logistics networks, public transit hubs and commercial complexes, it brings highly volatile, complex fire risks. Traditional firefighting methods struggle to suppress lithium battery fires, which are characterised by intense, self-sustaining heat (thermal runaway), toxic smoke and a high risk of re-ignition. Fire Cloak™ EV fire blankets are specifically engineered to isolate these complex hazards. Deployed rapidly by trained personnel, the high-performance blankets work to contain the fire, suppress toxic smoke radiation, and isolate the thermal runaway to buy critical time before emergency responders arrive.Crucially, Fire Cloak™ has become one of the first products globally to achieve independent certification to DIN SPEC 91489:2024-11 - the world's first dedicated safety standard specifically for EV fire blankets.Mark Tamblyn, Sales Director at Fire Cloak™, highlights that international markets are beginning to prioritise technical credibility:"HeTone Greenergy could source lower-cost products much closer to home, including from mainland China. The fact they continue to choose Fire Cloak™ says a great deal about the level of quality their customers expect. When you are dealing with lithium fire risk, price should never be the only consideration. Businesses need confidence that the product they are relying on has been properly tested, properly made, and properly supported. That is exactly what Fire Cloak™ has been developed to deliver."The partnership signals a maturing global safety market where international distributors and enterprise end-users are increasingly rejecting unverified fire blankets in favour of strict compliance and verified certifications.With its recent selection across the global grid for the Formula E racing season and its expanding footprint across Asia and Europe, Fire Cloak™ is rapidly cementing itself as the premier global benchmark for specialised electric vehicle and lithium fire containment.About Fire Cloak™Fire Cloak™ is a leading British designer and manufacturer of high-performance electric vehicle (EV) fire blankets and lithium-ion battery containment systems. Engineered to combat the unique challenges of thermal runaway, Fire Cloak™ products are independently tested and certified to the highest international safety standards, protecting logistics hubs, automotive networks, and emergency services worldwide.

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