Archbold Logistics Appoints Robbie Boardman to Support Next Phase of Global Division Growth

Robbie Broadman joins Archbold Robbie Broadman and Sally Ogley of the Global Logistics team

With 11 years of international freight and operational experience from Dachser, Boardman joins Archbold to drive efficiency and advanced data management.

MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archbold Logistics has appointed Robbie Boardman to its Global team , bringing extensive operational experience to support the continued development of its international freight operation.Robbie joins Archbold after 11 years with Dachser, where he began his logistics career through an apprenticeship before progressing into export and supervisory roles. During his apprenticeship, Robbie worked across import, export, warehousing, customer service and charging, giving him in depth experience of coordinating international freight movements across multiple routes, carriers and operational requirements.A key focus of Robbie’s role at Archbold will be supporting stronger planning, greater operational efficiency and more consistent ways of working across the Global Logistics team. Robbie will also take a lead in improving the quality of operational data and how it is captured, structured and used, helping the team plan more effectively and make better-informed operational decisions.Alan Maher, Managing Director at Archbold Logistics, said:“Robbie brings a strong operational background and a calm, methodical approach. His experience in export planning, direct transport and resource management will be extremely valuable as we continue to develop our Global operation.”For Robbie, joining Archbold was about finding a new challenge where he could make a more visible contribution.“I was ready for a new challenge, and the ambition Archbold showed really stood out to me. I also liked the family feel of the business. I’ve gained a lot of experience over the last 11 years, and this felt like an opportunity to bring that into a business where I can help make a practical difference.”Robbie joins at an important time for Archbold, as the business continues to invest in the people, systems and processes needed to support the future development of Global Logistics.His appointment adds further operational weight to a team that supports customers with international road, sea and air freight, multimodal solutions and more complex logistics requirements.About Archbold LogisticsArchbold Logistics is a leading UK-based logistics and supply chain provider with over 100 years of industry experience. Combining established family values with cutting-edge supply chain technology, the company offers comprehensive domestic transport, warehousing, and global freight forwarding solutions across road, sea, and air.For more information, visit https://www.archbold.co.uk

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