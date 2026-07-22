A' Wearable Technologies Design Awards 2026 Call for Nominations Announced

Wearable Technologies Design Awards

A' Wearable Technologies Design Awards 2026 invites wearable technology designers, smart device developers and innovation leaders worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Wearable Technologies Design Awards. The A' Wearable Technologies Design Awards are open for entries by Wearable Technology Designers, Wearable Technology Brands, Wearable Technology Manufacturers, Fashion Designers, Textile Engineers, Electronics Engineers, Industrial Designers, Technology Companies, Fashion Brands, Biomedical Engineers, Smart Fabric Specialists, IoT Device Designers, Fitness Technology Experts, Virtual Reality Specialists, Augmented Reality Designers, Wearable Technology Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Wearable technology products and smart connected devices developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Wearable Technologies Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation for wearable technology and smart device innovations, Wearable Technology Designers, Wearable Technology Brands, Wearable Technology Manufacturers, Fashion Designers, Textile Engineers, Electronics Engineers, Industrial Designers, Technology Companies, Fashion Brands, Biomedical Engineers, Smart Fabric Specialists, IoT Device Designers, Fitness Technology Experts, Virtual Reality Specialists, Augmented Reality Designers, Wearable Technology Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Wearable Technology Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Wearable Technology Awards consideration.The A' Wearable Technologies Design Awards recognize excellence in intelligent body-worn products that seamlessly integrate technology into everyday life. From smartwatches, fitness trackers and medical wearables to augmented reality glasses, smart textiles, wearable computers and connected accessories, the competition celebrates innovations that enhance health, communication, productivity and personal experiences. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, industrial designers, electronics engineers, healthcare specialists, technology experts and innovation professionals, ensuring recognition is based solely on usability, engineering quality, technological innovation and design excellence.Wearable Technology Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Wearable Technologies Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Wearable Technologies Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Wearable Technologies Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Wearable Technology Awards.Eligible entries include smartwatches, fitness trackers, AR glasses, VR headsets, wearable medical devices, smart textiles, wearable computers and connected accessories that could be submitted to A' Wearable Technologies Design Awards : Smartwatches, Fitness Trackers, VR Headsets, AR Glasses, Medical Devices, Smart Jewelry, Body Cameras, Wearable Computers and More. Wearable Technology Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/89 Award for Good Wearable Technology DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Wearable Technologies Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Wearable Technologies Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Wearable Technology Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Wearable Technologies Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Wearable Technologies Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Wearable Technologies Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Wearable Technology Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Wearable Technologies Design Awards. Wearable Technology Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, wearable technology companies, electronics manufacturers, healthcare innovators, IoT developers, technology professionals and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=89 to see past winners of the A' International Wearable Technologies Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/89 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across wearable technology, connected devices, digital innovation and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring advanced wearable products and smart technologies, the competition promotes human-centered innovation, technological progress and exceptional product development. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help designers, technology companies, electronics manufacturers and research organizations introduce groundbreaking wearable innovations to a global audience while advancing excellence in connected product design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Wearable Technologies Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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