21st Annual Halloween in July
Join Lake Metigoshe State Park for some spooky happenings! Bring your candy, costumes, and decorations to take in the campsite decorating contest, trick-or-treating, a movie under the stars and a few other family-friendly activities. Stay tuned for details!
The event is free of charge and open to the public. An annual or daily vehicle permit is required for park entrance and can be purchased online or at the park.
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