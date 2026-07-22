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50th Anniversary Celebration: Kids' Weekend & Sheyenne RiverFest

The highlight event of the year at Fort Ransom happens August 1, when our 50th Anniversary Celebration comes together with Kids' Weekend and Sheyenne RiverFest for one unforgettable weekend of fun.

From family-friendly activities to classic Fort Ransom experiences, you won’t want to miss it. Stay tuned for the full schedule of events!

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50th Anniversary Celebration: Kids' Weekend & Sheyenne RiverFest

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