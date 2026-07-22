Kids Weekend: Stars & Stripes
Come celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America with Icelandic State Park this Kids Weekend! We'll have games, events, and crafts throughout the weekend to show off your patriotism.
The event is free of charge and open to the public. An annual or daily vehicle permit is required for park entrance and can be purchased online or at the park.
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