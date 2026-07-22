Self-Published Author Announces First Traditionally Published Book After Releasing 93 Titles

TFA book on NYC billboard

TFA book on NYC billboard close up

Award-winning author Katie Hornor reveals expanded edition of The Flamingo Advantage during Times Square billboard appearance

The Flamingo Advantage has grown far beyond the original release. Expanding it allows us to preserve its original message while giving new information to stay relevant and continue to create change.”
— Katie Hornor

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After independently publishing 93 titles, award-winning author, international speaker, and business strategist Katie Hornor has announced the first traditionally published book of her career.
An updated and expanded edition of The Flamingo Advantage: How to Leverage Unique, Stay Relevant and Change the World (originally published in 2022) will be released in Fall 2026 by Sacred Stages Press, an imprint owned by the National Christian Association of Professional Speakers and affiliated with Morgan James Publishing.

The announcement followed the appearance of the book cover on a digital billboard in Times Square in New York City last week, marking the fourth anniversary of the award-winning book.
The new edition will include updated stories, expanded teaching, and additional business strategies designed to help entrepreneurs, speakers, authors, and leaders use their differences as a competitive advantage.
The Flamingo Advantage focuses on helping readers identify what makes them unique, communicate their value, remain relevant, and create meaningful change without copying competitors or compromising their values.

The book has received ten industry honors and has become the foundation of Hornor’s speaking, coaching, and business strategy work. The expanded edition of The Flamingo Advantage is scheduled for release in Fall 2026.
The Flamingo Advantage has grown far beyond the original release. Expanding it allows us to preserve its original message while giving new information to stay relevant and continue to create change, said Hornor. Seeing the impact it's had and having this be the first to one to be traditionally published is not lost on me. God's not done with this message yet. I am grateful to be a part of the process.

Hornor’s current books and resources are available through TheFlamingoAdvantage.com.

Sacred Stages Press, an imprint of Morgan James Publishing, was created to help Christian speakers and authors develop books that strengthen their professional platforms and extend the reach of their messages. The imprint is owned by NCAPS, an organization founded to equip Christian speakers for greater professional excellence, influence, and industry recognition.

About Katie Hornor:
Hornor is the founder of The Flamingo Advantage and NCAPS. She is an award-winning author, international keynote speaker, and business strategist known for teaching leaders to embrace their God-given uniqueness and approach business with courage, integrity, and excellence.
The expanded edition of The Flamingo Advantage is scheduled for release in Fall 2026.
Hornor’s current books and resources are available through www.TheFlamingoAdvantage.com.

Tresa Salters
The Flamingo Advantage
+1 617-688-8622
email us here

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Katie Hornor is a keynote speaker, certified High Performance™ Coach, award-winning author, and strategic high-ticket event consultant who equips equips high-achieving leaders, business owners, and entrepreneurs to align their business with their divine purpose. Known for her TEDx talk and The Flamingo Advantage® Framework, Katie has helped thousands grow businesses that are pink, purposeful, and profitable—without compromising faith, family, or values. She blends biblical wisdom with high-level business strategy to deliver transformational coaching, sacred sales solutions, and high-conversion event strategies. She has delivered over 700 hours of stage content, published 90+ books, and hosted 250+ podcast episodes. As a high-ticket event strategist and host of The Flamingo Advantage Podcast, Katie is trusted by entrepreneurs and event organizers around the globe. Whether you’re building a brand, planning a six-figure event, or designing a business in service of your life and calling, Katie offers aligned, ethical, and effective solutions. Recognized as the 2025 Visionary Coach of the Year by Insider Weekly, and named one of the Top 50 Women of Influence by SUCCESS® Magazine, Katie has also received multiple international book awards and been featured on NBC, CBS, FOX, and Times Square billboards. Her message has appeared on hundreds of podcasts and stages worldwide, earning her a reputation as one of the leading modern voices in faith-based business leadership. To inquire about keynote speaking, strategic event consulting, or coaching, email Team@TheFlamingoAdvantage.com

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