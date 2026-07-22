Author Credits Professional Speaker With Inspiring The Daddy Files, Now Honored With Seventh Book Award

MJ Rod and Katie Hornor

Full-Circle Story Highlights the Power of Professional Speaking as NCAPS Works to Equip Christian Authors and Speakers for Greater Influence

Sometimes speakers never see what happens after the stage. Knowing that the message helped give Rod the courage to write is a lovely reminder that our words continue working long after the stage.” — Katie Hornor

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning author Melissa Jean Rod is expressing her gratitude to professional speaker Katie Hornor after The Daddy Files received its seventh literary honor, an International Christian Book Award.

Rod credits a presentation Hornor delivered at the January 2024 Hope Story Conference as one of the key moments that encouraged her to write the book.

Rod recently reconnected with Hornor at a Christian women's' conference.

During the event, Rod approached Hornor, thanked her, and explained that The Daddy Files book might never have been written without the encouragement she received while listening to Hornor speak.

The emotional meeting demonstrated an important truth about professional speaking: speakers may never fully know how their message will affect the people listening.

Hornor said the encounter was a powerful reminder that God often allows one person’s obedience to become part of a much larger story.

A Book Born From a Message of Courage:

At the 2024 Hope Story Conference, Rod listened to keynotes from Katie Hornor and Lysa TerKeurst. Their messages helped confirm what Rod believed God was asking her to do. She needed to write.

That decision eventually became The Daddy Files, a book that addresses themes of hurt, shame, brokenness, love, grace, and redemption.

Since its release, The Daddy Files has received seven book awards. Its most recent honor comes from the International Christian Book Awards, a global platform created to recognize Christian books that demonstrate literary excellence and meaningful faith impact.

For Rod, receiving the award represents more than professional recognition. It is evidence of what can happen when an author responds to the call to share a difficult but important story.

Rod described the experience as a full-circle moment that only God could have arranged. She first received the encouragement to write while sitting in an audience. Less than two years later, she was able to personally thank Hornor, one of the speakers whose words helped move her forward.

NCAPS Supports Speakers Who Carry Life-Changing Messages:

The story behind The Daddy Files also demonstrates why the National Christian Association of Professional Speakers exists.

The organization encourages speakers to pursue excellence in message development, platform delivery, business practices, marketing, audience engagement, and professional credibility.

Rod’s experience offers a clear example of why that work matters.

A well-delivered message did more than encourage one audience member for a few minutes. It helped inspire a book. That book is now reaching readers, receiving international recognition, and carrying its message far beyond the room where the original presentation was given.

Hornor, the founder of NCAPS, and its spokesperson, said this kind of continuing impact is at the heart of professional Christian speaking.

A speaker’s job is not simply to stand on a stage, Hornor said. It is to faithfully prepare and deliver a message that can help someone take a courageous next step. Melissa’s story shows how one message can become part of a chain of impact that reaches people the original speaker may never meet.

Hornor believes speakers should never underestimate what God may accomplish through a faithfully delivered message.

Speakers do not always get to see the results of their obedience, Hornor explained. Sometimes, however, God gives them the gift of seeing one small part of the impact. Rod’s book is proof that a message spoken with faith, skill, and courage can continue producing fruit for years.

About The Daddy Files and Melissa Jean Rod:

The Daddy Files by Melissa Jean Rod is part memoir, part spiritual detective story, The Daddy Files is a powerful exploration of identity, forgiveness, and faith. With unflinching honesty, hard-won humor, and a deep trust in the God who never walked away, Melissa invites readers into the wreckage of father wounds—and the redemption that followed.. Through personal storytelling and a message of faith, the book helps readers [insert the primary reader benefit or transformation].

The book has now earned seven literary awards, including an International Christian Book Award and it is available at Amazon or wherever books are sold.

About Katie Hornor:

Katie Hornor is an international keynote speaker, award-winning author, business strategist, and founder of the National Christian Association of Professional Speakers. Known as The Flamingo Lady, Hornor teaches leaders, entrepreneurs, authors, and speakers to embrace their uniqueness, communicate with courage, and approach their work with excellence.

Her work has been featured through national media, professional conferences, books, podcasts, and speaking events. She is committed to helping Christian professionals recognize that their work can be an expression of worship and a powerful way to serve others.

Learn more at www.KatieHornor.com

About the National Christian Association of Professional Speakers:

The National Christian Association of Professional Speakers equips Christian speakers to become highly skilled, professionally respected, and well-compensated voices across industries.NCAPS provides education, professional development, community, recognition, and industry opportunities for speakers who are committed to biblical integrity and excellence in communication.

The organization supports emerging and established speakers as they strengthen their messages, improve their platform skills, build sustainable speaking businesses, and expand their influence. Learn more at www.ncapspeakers.org.

About the International Christian Book Awards:

The International Christian Book Awards is a global awards platform that celebrates outstanding Christian authors and books that inspire, equip, and transform lives. Entries are evaluated for literary merit and Christian faith impact. The awards welcome authors and publishers representing a wide range of cultures, Christian traditions, genres, and publishing paths.

The International Christian Book Awards 2026 Gala will bring authors together for a day of education, fellowship, professional recognition, media exposure, and celebration. Featured keynote speakers include Katie Hornor, Robyn Dykstra, Bob Wheatley, and Jon Kovich Jr. The speakers will provide practical strategies, faith-centered encouragement, and tools authors can use to strengthen their platforms, increase visibility, and reach more readers.

Learn more at www.internationalchristianbookawards.com

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