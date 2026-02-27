The National Christian Association of Professional Speakers Announces Spring 2026 Event Schedule

Katie Hornor, CEO, NCAPS

We want more Christians speaking with their Christianity latent, so that God's glory and Gospel can go out to the world through the speeches, examples and lives of Christian experts in every industry.” — Katie Hornor

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Christian Association of Professional Speakers (NCAPS) today announced its Spring 2026 national event schedule, reflecting a growing commitment to collaborative leadership, strategic partnerships, and cultural impact through principled communication.

NCAPS continues to build bridges with organizations serving writers, speakers, authors, podcasters, ministry leaders, and business owners who are using their voices to positively shape culture and share the Gospel through spoken and written word.

Rather than operating in isolation, NCAPS actively supports and partners with like-minded associations, conferences, and campaigns that equip communicators to lead with integrity, excellence, and influence.

Spring 2026 Event Schedule

Jan 15-18, Podfest Expo, Olando, FL

Feb 204, The UnConference II, Sarasota, FL

Feb 9-12 EMERGE, by RCMA, Lexington, KY

Feb 17-20, National Religious Broadcasters Convention (NRB) Nashville, TN

Feb 19-20, St. Ann Catholic Church, Nashville, TN

Mar 19-21, Worthy Woman Summit, Ridgeland, MS

Mar 22-26, CMCA event, Miramar, FL

April 18-19, America ReadsThe Bible Campaign, Washington, DC

April 22-24, US Christian Chamber of Commerce Convention, Orlando, FL

May 16, International Christian Book Awards Gala, Fort Wayne, IN

May 17-21, IPW event, Ft Lauderdale, FL

This robust schedule reflects NCAPS’ expanding national presence and its dedication to strengthening the broader ecosystem of faith-driven communicators.

A Collaborative Model for Greater Impact

NCAPS exists to elevate principled professional speakers through credentialing, awards recognition, strategic development, and ethical standards. Its leadership believes that the most powerful cultural change happens when faith-based speakers are on stages across all industries and when organizations work together rather than compete for attention.

By sponsoring, attending, speaking at, and supporting events hosted by other ministries and professional associations, NCAPS reinforces a unified mission:

* Equip communicators with practical tools and professional standards

* Encourage writers and speakers to steward their platforms responsibly

* Support business owners integrating faith and enterprise

* Strengthen networks that amplify the Gospel through media, publishing, events, and live presentation

This collaborative posture increases access, resources, and visibility for speakers at every stage of growth.

An Invitation to Partners and Donors

As NCAPS expands its national footprint, the association invites financial partners, donors, and aligned sponsors to participate in advancing this mission. Contributions support:

* Speaker development and credentialing initiatives

* Recognition programs and awards celebrating excellence

* Strategic partnerships with events serving Christian communicators

* Expanded national visibility for values-based leadership

NCAPS also welcomes qualified professional speakers seeking membership in a growing community committed to excellence, service, and principled influence.

Through presence, partnership, and principled leadership, the National Christian Association of Professional Speakers continues to champion voices that shape culture and proclaim truth with clarity and conviction.

For membership information, partnership inquiries, or donor opportunities, email info@ncapspeakers.com or visit www.ncapspeakers.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.