Register of Deeds Office Relocating August 2026

The Franklin County Register of Deeds Office will be moving to a new location this August during construction of the new Franklin County courthouse. Beginning August 3, 2026, the existing Register of Deeds office will be open with reduced staffing as the department moves to its new location at 283-B S. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, NC 27549. The new location is anticipated to be open for Register of Deeds services as soon as August 10, 2026, with limited staffing. Due to the limited staffing at each location, unexpected downtime may occur but is not anticipated.

Beginning August 10, 2026 New Register of Deeds Address: 283-B S. Bickett Blvd.

Louisburg, NC 27549

The Franklin County Register of Deeds office appreciates your patience during this office relocation as we work to maintain Register of Deeds services during courthouse construction.

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