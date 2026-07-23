Crop Report for The Period July 14 to July 20, 2026

CANADA, July 23 - Released on July 23, 2026

Most areas in the province experienced warmer, drier conditions this week, which improved crop development and allowed haying to proceed. However, localized thunderstorms caused damage to crops and property in some regions. The combination of warm temperatures and high humidity created favourable conditions for disease development. As a result, many producers are applying fungicides to suppress existing disease pressure and proactively spraying to reduce the risk of further disease development.

The rainfall received this week caused some localized flooding and brought hail and wind to parts of the province. The Bienfait area reported the most rain this week with 126 millimetres (mm), followed by the Meadow Lake area with 73 mm and the Lampman area with 48 mm. Many areas reported rainfall from 25 mm to 45 mm.

Topsoil moisture remains adequate for most of the province, despite many regions reporting reduced moisture this week.

Cropland topsoil moisture is:

12 per cent surplus;

77 per cent adequate;

10 per cent short; and

One per cent very short.

Hayland topsoil moisture is:

11 per cent surplus;

78 per cent adequate;

10 per cent short; and

One per cent very short.

Pasture topsoil moisture is:

Seven per cent surplus;

76 per cent adequate;

14 per cent short; and

Three per cent very short.

Warmer weather helped crop development, bringing some crops closer to normal stages for this time of year. Fall cereals have the largest percentage of acres near normal stages of development while oilseeds, spring cereals and annual forages remain the largest percentages of crops that are behind.

Weather conditions allowed producers to move forward with haying operations this week. Half of the province’s hay is cut with 43 per cent standing, 29 per cent cut and 28 per cent baled or put up as silage. Hay quality is rated as 24 per cent excellent, 65 per cent good, 10 per cent fair and one per cent poor.

Producers report minor to severe damage to crops from flooding, heat, wind and hail this week. Gophers and cabbage seedpod weevil caused minor to moderate damage to crops with some areas seeing higher damage depending on pest populations. Localized storms and strong winds led to cereal crops lodging across many regions. In areas that remained wet most of the season, root rots and other diseases are causing minor to moderate damage.

Over the upcoming weeks, producers will be busy finishing fungicide spraying, haying and getting equipment ready for harvest. Producers are reminded to keep safety top of mind while working in the field and moving equipment.

For any crop or livestock questions, producers are encouraged to call the Agriculture Knowledge Centre toll free at 1-866-457-2377.

This can be a stressful time of year for producers as weather conditions can be unpredictable. The Farm Stress Line can help by providing support for producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442.

A complete, printable version of the Crop Report is available online.

Follow the 2026 Crop Report on X at @SKAgriculture.

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