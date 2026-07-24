Highway Work Set for The Ogema, Maymont and Springside Areas

CANADA, July 24 - Released on July 24, 2026

Saskatchewan Highways Construction Update

Today, Highways Minister Kim Gartner encouraged motorists to be alert when approaching work zones, while highlighting a trio of projects in the Ogema, Maymont and Springside areas.

"Drivers, please do your part and slow down as you approach any construction work on or near a highway," Gartner said. "Patience, paying attention and driving to current conditions will help our crews and contractors get back to their families after each workday and help motorists reach their destinations safely."

Some highlights of recent, upcoming and ongoing provincial highways projects include:

Highway 13 in Ogema area - An estimated $11.5 million Highway 13 project will see more than 25 km repaved, including the access roads into both Pangman and Ogema. Gravel crushing for the project began in early July with road work to be underway this month. The entire project is expected to be completed by late fall.

Highway 16 near Maymont - More than 10 km of Highway 16 will be repaved from its junction with Highway 376 heading southeast. The $4.4 million of work may begin as early as the weekend of July 25, pending weather and expected to be completed this construction season.

Highway 47 near Springside - An estimated $1.9 million is being invested to resurface more than 8 km of Highway 47 from its junction with Highway 16 heading north. Road work began July 15 and is expected to be completed by this fall.

All projects are subject to weather.

Drivers are encouraged to check the Highway Hotline at https://hotline.gov.sk.ca/map for the latest available information about ongoing provincial road construction to plan their routes.

The Highway Hotline also provides information about closures related to fires, flooding or other incidents, along with the status of ferries.

To learn more about the Highway Hotline's various points of access for information, visit: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/transportation/highways/highway-hotline

With this year's budget, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $14.6 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 22,700 kilometres of highways across the province.

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