Saskatchewan's Retail Trade Ranks First in The Country

CANADA, July 23 - Released on July 23, 2026

Retail sales reach an impressive $2.3 billion in May 2026.

Today, Statistics Canada released data indicating that Saskatchewan's retail trade saw an increase of 2.9 per cent from April 2026 to May 2026 (seasonally adjusted). This ranks first among the provinces for month-over-month growth.

"This increase in retail trade will directly lead to more jobs and opportunities for the people of the province," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "Our vibrant retail industry is spurring investment into Saskatchewan communities and strengthening the economy which in turn, helps protect the vital programs and services we rely on."

The Monthly Retail Trade Survey compiles data on sales, including e-commerce sales, and the amount of retail locations by province, territory and selected census metropolitan areas, from a sample of retailers.

Retail sales are a measure of total receipts at stores, or establishments, that sell goods and services to final consumers.

Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2025 real GDP reached an all-time high of $85.4 billion. This was an increase of 2.2 per cent, putting the province well above the national average of 1.7 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 12 per cent to $13.6 billion, ranking first among provinces. Efforts behind the province's Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy are driving that momentum.

For more information visit: InvestSK.ca.

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