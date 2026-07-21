San Quentin mourns passing of Jonathan Castillo, office tech

Jonathan Castillo, an office technician at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, passed away Feb. 1, 2026.

Castillo began his career at San Quentin in July 2014 as an office technician. It was a role in which he remained dedicated throughout his dozen years at the institution.

“He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time,” according to San Quentin.

Details regarding services are not yet available.

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