BermudAir to Become Newest Airbus A220 Operator

BermudAir orders 10 Airbus A220 aircraft BermudAir CEO Adam Scott and Airbus' Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft Business, sign the aircraft order

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NEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BermudAir , Bermuda’s hometown airline, is set to become the newest operator of the Airbus A220, following an order placed by affiliated company Odyssey, for 10 A220-300 aircraft. The firm order, booked in March 2026, represents the group’s first direct aircraft order with Airbus.Announced at the Farnborough International Airshow, the agreement will support BermudAir’s continued growth across Bermuda, the Caribbean, Central and North America, and the wider Atlantic region. The aircraft will help BermudAir expand its network by opening new non-stop, non-competitive routes, adding capacity on existing services and serving destinations where runway, terminal and other infrastructure constraints can limit the use of larger aircraft.The A220-300 aircraft will feature a comfortable 135-seat, three-class configuration designed to complement BermudAir’s premium leisure proposition.“The A220 is the ideal aircraft to support the next phase of BermudAir’s growth,” said Adam Scott, Founder & CEO of BermudAir. “Its exceptional range, operating economics and performance at constrained airports will allow us to connect more communities across Bermuda, the Caribbean, Central and North America with direct, reliable and convenient air service.“Just as importantly, the A220 offers an outstanding passenger experience. After almost three years of operations, BermudAir has quickly established itself as the premier airline serving Bermuda and the Caribbean, to and from North America, supported by a differentiated onboard product and 70+ Net Promoter Score. The A220’s spacious, quiet and comfortable cabin is perfectly aligned with the experience our guests have come to expect from us.”The A220 is widely recognised as a passenger favourite, offering some of the widest seats in its class, large windows, generous overhead storage and a bright, quiet cabin. Its five-abreast configuration means 80% of the seats are either Aisle or Window seats.Combining strong short-field performance with transcontinental range and efficient operating economics as well as an environmental footprint, the A220 will allow BermudAir to serve smaller and underserved island markets while retaining the capability to connect those destinations directly with major cities throughout North America. BermudAir plans to add up to 20 A220 aircraft by 2030.“BermudAir’s selection of the A220-300 validates the aircraft’s role as a tool for targeted regional development,” said Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business. “This agreement introduces the A220 to a distinct operational environment in the Atlantic and Caribbean, demonstrating how its efficiency supports tailored business models. We thank BermudAir for their trust in Airbus and look forward to supporting their network expansion.”The agreement represents an important milestone for Airbus, introducing the A220 into a new area of operation and demonstrating the aircraft’s versatility across geographically dispersed island networks and airports with operational and infrastructure constraints.The A220 delivers approximately 25% lower fuel burn and CO₂ emissions per seat compared with previous-generation aircraft, supporting BermudAir’s commitment to operating efficiently and responsibly across the environmentally sensitive island communities it serves.The A220 is the most modern airliner in its size category, carrying between 100 and 160 passengers on routes of up to 3,600 nautical miles, or approximately 6,700 kilometres. At the end of June 2026, 526 A220 aircraft had been delivered to more than 25 operators worldwide, while the programme’s historical order book exceeded 1,100 aircraft.BermudAir recently announced additional service to Bermuda, Anguilla, Belize, and Turks and Caicos, and Guatemala this winter. The airline is currently offering a late summer/fall 15 percent discount on all base fares for bookings purchased by July 31, for travel by October 31, 2026, when using the promo code ‘BDA15’ at check-out at www.flybermudair.com ##About BermudAirBermudAir is Bermuda's boutique airline, operating a fleet of Embraer E175 and E190 aircraft in a two-class, no-middle-seat configuration. Since launching in 2023, the airline has built a multi-island network connecting Bermuda, Anguilla, Turks and Caicos, Grand Cayman, and Belize, with year-round service to U.S. East Coast gateways and Canada. BermudAir delivers approximately $149 million in annual economic impact to Bermuda, supports more than 1,100 jobs, and recently earned a Net Promoter Score of 78.92 -- among the highest in the aviation sector -- reflecting its commitment to thoughtful service, modern aircraft, and authentic Bermudian hospitality. For more information, visit www.flybermudair.com

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